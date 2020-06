Juventus forward and Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as the first footballer player in history to earn $1 billion across his playing career. According to Forbes Magazine, Cristiano Ronaldo earned $105 million before taxes and fees in the past year, landing him at No. 4 on the 2020 Forbes Celebrity 100, one spot above his top rival in the sport, Lionel Messi.

Billiano? Yeah, sounds about right.