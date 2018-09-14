Davido, Olamide, Wizkid, others nominated for 2018 Nigerian Entertainment Awards

The Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA), is a prestigious award show that celebrates the diverse forms of art in the Nigeria and all across Africa. There are slots in this award show, for various forms of artists contributing to the growth of the entertainment industry in the country and beyond. Nominations for comedians, TV stars, movie actors, musicians, radio hosts and even DJ’s.

Getting a nomination for an award show that is not exclusive to a particular form of art can only mean that you are one of the best in what you do. Basically, the NEA selects the best artists void of category and genres, you have to be one of the absolute best, in your field, without question to earn a spot on this list. The NEA, uses a best of five or sometimes six, system where they select five or six of the best artist in a particular field, as nominees.

This year, music is represented in the following categories:

Best DJ’s Single Of The Year

DJ E Cool (Ada ft Davido)

DJ Spinall (Baba ft Kizz Daniel)

DJ Cuppy (Fight ft Mr. Eazi)

DJ Enimoney (Diet ft Slimcase, Tiwa And Reminisce)

DJ Consequence (Do like this ft Tiwa & Mystro)

DJ Exclusive (Shempe ft Mz Kizz & Slimcase)

Best World DJ

DJ Brave

DJ Buka

DJ Jamstar

DJ Dee Money

DJ Expression

DJ TTB

Music Producer of the Year

Spellz:

Jay Pizzle

Kriz Beats

Philkeys

Fresh

Killertunez

Fresh Vibes of the Year

Shaa

Kayjay

Squeeze Tarela

Peruzzi

Sammylee

Marz Brown

Most Promising Act to watch

Bella Alubo

Idowest

Dapo Tu Burna

Teni

Will Fresh

Best New Act

Lady Donli

Mr Real

Small Doctor

Dice Ailes

Slimcase

Best Male Artist non-Nigerian/Africa

Fikfameica (Uganda)

Kidi (Ghana)

A (Liberia)

Sarkodie (Ghana)

Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)

Best Female Artist non-Nigerian/Africa

Betty G (Ethiopia)

Becka (Ghana)

Victoria Kimani (Kenya)

Sheeba (Uganda)

Heyden Adama (Sierra Leone)

Trailblazer of the Year

Maleek Berry

CDQ

Duncan Mighty

MZ Kiss

Mayorkun

Alternative Artist of the Year

Adekunle Gold

Patoranking

Flavour

Johnny Drille

Zoro Swagbag

Diaspora/International Artist of the Year

Rotimi (U.S)

Skepta (U.K)

Mnek(U.K)

Kah-Lo (U.K)

J-Hus (U.K)

Album of the Year

First Daze of Winter (Maleek Berry)

Sugarcane (Tiwa Savage)

About 30 (Adekunle Gold)

Outside (Burna boy)

Simisola (Simi)

Hottest Single of the Year

Legbegbe

Soco

Assurance

Baba

Science student

Afropop Male Artist of the Year

2Face

Kizz Daniel

Olamide

Wizkid

Davido

Afropop Female Artist of the Year