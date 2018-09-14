Davido, Olamide, Wizkid, others nominated for 2018 Nigerian Entertainment Awards

NEA

The Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA), is a prestigious award show that celebrates the diverse forms of art in the Nigeria and all across Africa. There are slots in this award show, for various forms of artists contributing to the growth of the entertainment industry in the country and beyond. Nominations for comedians, TV stars, movie actors, musicians, radio hosts and even DJ’s.

Getting a nomination for an award show that is not exclusive to a particular form of art can only mean that you are one of the best in what you do. Basically, the NEA selects the best artists void of category and genres, you have to be one of the absolute best, in your field, without question to earn a spot on this list. The NEA, uses a best of five or sometimes six, system where they select five or six of the best artist in a particular field, as nominees.

This year, music is represented in the following categories:

Best DJ’s Single Of The Year

  • DJ E Cool (Ada ft Davido)
  • DJ Spinall (Baba ft Kizz Daniel)
  • DJ Cuppy (Fight ft Mr. Eazi)
  • DJ Enimoney (Diet ft Slimcase, Tiwa And Reminisce)
  • DJ Consequence (Do like this ft Tiwa & Mystro)
  • DJ Exclusive (Shempe ft Mz Kizz & Slimcase)

Best World DJ

  • DJ Brave
  • DJ Buka
  • DJ Jamstar
  • DJ Dee Money
  • DJ Expression
  • DJ TTB

Music Producer of the Year

  • Spellz:
  • Jay Pizzle
  • Kriz Beats
  • Philkeys
  • Fresh
  • Killertunez

Fresh Vibes of the Year

  • Shaa
  • Kayjay
  • Squeeze Tarela
  • Peruzzi
  • Sammylee
  • Marz Brown

Most Promising Act to watch

  • Bella Alubo
  • Idowest
  • Dapo Tu Burna
  • Teni
  • Will Fresh

Best New Act

  • Lady Donli
  • Mr Real
  • Small Doctor
  • Dice Ailes
  • Slimcase

Best Male Artist non-Nigerian/Africa

  • Fikfameica (Uganda)
  • Kidi (Ghana)
  • A (Liberia)
  • Sarkodie (Ghana)
  • Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)

Best Female Artist non-Nigerian/Africa

  • Betty G (Ethiopia)
  • Becka (Ghana)
  • Victoria Kimani (Kenya)
  • Sheeba (Uganda)
  • Heyden Adama (Sierra Leone)

Trailblazer of the Year

  • Maleek Berry
  • CDQ
  • Duncan Mighty
  • MZ Kiss
  • Mayorkun

Alternative Artist of the Year

  • Adekunle Gold
  • Patoranking
  • Flavour
  • Johnny Drille
  • Zoro Swagbag

Diaspora/International Artist of the Year

  • Rotimi (U.S)
  • Skepta (U.K)
  • Mnek(U.K)
  • Kah-Lo (U.K)
  • J-Hus (U.K)

Album of the Year

  • First Daze of Winter (Maleek Berry)
  • Sugarcane (Tiwa Savage)
  • About 30 (Adekunle Gold)
  • Outside (Burna boy)
  • Simisola (Simi)

Hottest Single of the Year

  • Legbegbe
  • Soco
  • Assurance
  • Baba
  • Science student

Afropop Male Artist of the Year

  • 2Face
  • Kizz Daniel
  • Olamide
  • Wizkid
  • Davido

Afropop Female Artist of the Year

  • Niniola
  • Simi
  • Tiwa savage
  • Yemi Alade
  • Sheyi Shay
