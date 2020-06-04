Davido takes a break from fame leaving fans in amazement

Striking a balance between how much of yourself you give to the world, and how much of yourself is left for you, is something we’ve seen a number of famous people struggle with. It would seem that when one’s life revolves around other people, it’s easy to get caught up in their world and find very little time yours.

Perhaps this is the reason why the world has recorded a mental breakdown from a number of celebrities. Fame has always appeared to be a difficult thing to navigate and so far, a lot of Nigerian celebrities, even those who have been famous for a while now are still figuring out how to walk the ropes.

From getting into altercations with fans to dealing with controversies and then having to apologise over an incident, Nigerian celebrities are no strangers to drama. But if there is one celebrity who we can commend for being a model figure and void of controversies, it would have to be Davido.

His fame is vastly disproportionate to the amount of drama that comes with that level of popularity, as he has developed a knack for staying out of trouble and conducting himself properly.

But as of yesterday for reasons best known to him, it would seem that Davido wants to take a break from it all. He let out a message on social media where he disclosed that he needed a break.

Since his announcement, fans of the artiste have come out to show their support

 

Of course, people found ways to make jokes out of this:

Maybe his decision to take a break came as a result of the recent accident he had.

He was reported to have sprained his ankle, and was seen in crutches the day before. But whatever the case, I’m sure his fans can’t wait for him to be back.

