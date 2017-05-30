Donald Trump’s Communications Chief resigns

White House Communications Director, Mike Dubke, is resigning.

Dubke told CNN on Tuesday that he submitted his resignation on May 18, but would stay until the end of President Donald Trump’s foreign trip.

“It has been a privilege to serve this president,” Dubke said in a phone interview.

Dubke’s departure comes as speculation has gone around concerning a possible White House staff shake up.

Dubke, joined Trump’s administration in February after he was brought in by Spicer, who served as both press secretary and communications director in the opening days of the Trump administration.