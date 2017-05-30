‘Arsene Wenger to stay at Arsenal’

Amidst speculations of his future at Arsenal, Arsene Wenger, will today agree a two year contract to stay at Arsenal.

Wenger, 67, will meet Stan Kroenke and attend today’s board meeting where his future, summer plans and a backroom reshuffle will be discussed.

But Mirror Sport reports that Wenger will stay and the deal has now been agreed with a formal announcement to follow on Wednesday.

And while this contract was on the table long before Wembley, the FA Cup has helped change the mood among many fans.

