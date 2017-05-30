The Media Blog: We have a question for Thisday Style…

… What took you so long?

Biola Alabi had been due for a Style cover since the times she turned Africa Magic around, split those channels into money spinners and gave us the gift of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Anyway, here we are.

This is her year. Her gig on Arise TV, the We-can’t-wait-for-it movie, Banana Island Ghost and everything else.

You go, Biola!

