Harriet Thompson, Tony Rapu, Osayi Alile, Biola Alabi, Funke Bucknor, Lala Akindoju others join British High Commission to discuss mental health

Deputy British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson; Pastor Tony Rapu, Osayi Alile,  Biola Alabi, and Funke Bucknor were among the personalities who joined British High Commission to discuss mental health at an exclusive screening of Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju’s short film titled ‘FINE.’

 The short film which was co-written and directed by Odenike Odetola focused on mental wellness, depression, anxiety and other issues related to mental health.

 To deepen the conversion and achieve sustained impact, the producers have leveraged on a strategic partnership with Joy, Inc.’s network initiative named Mad Against Depression and Anxiety (MADA) – a network of professionals and influential personalities combining their resources and experiences to fight depression in Nigeria.

 Other personalities who attended the event which took place today at the residence of the Deputy British High Commissioner in Lagos include the founder of Joy, Inc., Chude Jideonwo; Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi; movie producer and director, Odenike Odetola; Dr. Maymunah Kadiri, Pamela Watson, Chef Fregz, Lami Philips and others.

See attached photos;

 

 

