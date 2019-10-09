Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

I asked “when last did you have fun” and 93% of people who replied attributed fun to sex …. lol now I know why God keep postponing his coming , they r expanding hell village per minute — IgboMade (@volqx) October 9, 2019

Wait, una think say I leave Ekpoma, leave Warri, enter bus come Lagos to fight rappers? smh — uncle TenTik (@TenTik_RGM) October 9, 2019

African parents only respect you when you have money 😂 Until then , they will emotionally blackmail you, manipulate you and try to dictate how you should live your life. Their parenting really needs a overhaul. Throw it all in the trash. — Peng Man 🔥 (@mjjuniormodel) October 9, 2019

The reason why strangers help and relatives don’t is because…. strangers see potential and relatives see competition!.. — Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾‍♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) October 9, 2019

Nurses run when spelt backwards is still nurses ruN

..

..

Tunde Ednut is still tundE ednuT when spelt backwards https://t.co/MEDm23DStJ — Xu Lai Man (@so_art_less) October 9, 2019