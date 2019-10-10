5 Things that Should Matter Today: UNILAG has set up a panel encouraging more students to speak out on #SexForGrades

Following the allegations of sex-for-grades against two of its lecturers, the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has set up a panel to investigate the scandal. Boniface Igbeneghu, a senior lecturer, and Samuel Oladipo, a lecturer in the department of economics, were caught in a documentary on sexual harassment released by the BBC Africa Eye.

Taiwo Oloyede, principal assistant registrar, communication unit of UNILAG, said on Wednesday, October 9th that the panel is headed by Ayodele Atsenuwa, a professor and dean of the faculty of law. He also confirmed that the two lecturers have been suspended by the university.

He said the process will be transparent and appropriate sanctions would be meted out if the need arises. The university also encouraged students and members of staff that have relevant information concerning the incidents to come forward, assuring that their security is guaranteed.

Rwanda has opened the first smartphone manufacturing plant in the country

Rwandan President Paul Kagame officially launched a smartphone manufacturing plant in Kigali, the nation’s capital on Monday.

The Mara Group, a pan-African multi-sector business services company inaugurated Mara Phones manufacturing plant in Rwandan capital Kigali on Monday. According to CNN, the first phones made in Rwanda rolled off the assembly line last week at the factory located at Kigali special economic zone. The factory employs about 200 people in Rwanda, 60% of whom are women.

Funmi Iyanda’s Walking With Shadows premiered yesterday night at the BFI London Film Festival

The highly-anticipated “Walking with Shadows”, a movie produced by veteran talk show host, Funmi Iyanda in collaboration with The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs), premieres today at the BFI London Film Festival.

Scrap the Senate, we need a unilateral legislature – Governor Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state advocated for a unicameral legislature in his speech at the just concluded 25th edition of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group conference.

The Ekiti state governor told stakeholders to look into the size of government and scrap the senate because the country only needs the House of Representatives.

NECO says it recorded 40, 630 cases of malpractice in 2019 June/July

The National Examinations Council says a total of 40,630 candidates were involved in various forms of malpractice during its recent June and July 2019 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.

The acting NECO Registrar, Abubakar Gana, disclosed these in Abuja in a brief submitted to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on the mandate and achievements of the council between May 2018 and September 2019.