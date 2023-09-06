Abuja Residents Suffer Power Outage Due To NLC Strike; Obasanjo Calls Out Buhari For Being Reckless | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Abuja residents suffer power outage due to NLC strike

Abuja Residents Suffer Power Outage Due To NLC Strike

Since the two-day warning strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on September 5, nearly all citizens have been caught in the crossfire between the union and the government.

NLC has issued a directive for all parties affiliated with it. Although not all states in the country adhere to the instructions, Abuja is among the states participating in the strike protest.

While some finance workers were chased out of their offices by NLC in Abuja, electricity workers in the state have published a note to all Abuja residents, alerting them of their participation in the NLC strike.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) workers stated that they would be complying with NLC’s desires by no longer providing power supply to Abuja’s residents; therefore, they urged residents to find a way to manage the power outage till power was restored.

“We are aware of the general power outage being experienced across our franchise due to enforcement by NLC of the 2-day warning strike embarked upon by the labour union…,” the AEDC letter to Abuja residents reads.

Obasanjo calls out Buhari for reckless spending

In an interview with the news media, the ex-president, Olusegun Obasanjo, tendered his arrest opinions on Nigeria, politics and his time and its leaders.

The ex-general who led Nigeria as a military head of state and a civilian president between 1976-1979 and 1999-2007, respectively, had much to say when questioned about the previous president’s actions, Muhammad Buhari.

When questioned about the terrible economic shape that Nigeria has gotten itself into due to the debts we continually service, the former president responded by quoting the words of President Tinubu, who said that it was unthinkable that nearly all revenue generated in the country would be paid to service debts.

Obasanjo claimed he was not spending nearly 90% of Nigeria’s revenue when he went across the globe for debt relief. He called out Buhari for being a reckless spender.

“I know Buhari didn’t understand economics; I put that in my book. But that he could also be so reckless, I didn’t know,” he said.

NYSC advises corp members on how to avoid kidnapping

Eddy Megwa, The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) director of Press and Public Relations, has stated the NYSC has warned all members travelling to their assigned states should always endeavour to leave their homes early rather than going by 6 p.m. to avoid any calamities on the road.

In an interview with Channels TV, Eddy Megwa addressed the recent issue of eight corps members kidnapped by unknown gunmen on a highway in Zamfara State in August. The Press and PR director said that the corpers would not have been abducted if they had chosen to leave their homes early and not any time beyond 6 p.m.

He also promised that the NYSC was working overtime to recover the abducted corps members. He stressed that prospective and serving members should generally avoid night trips and adhere to the guidelines as they were made for their benefit and safety.

“Let’s not look at NYSC like we are living in a different world; NYSC is part of Nigerian society, and you and I know the kind of security situation we have in Nigeria; it is not selective,” he said.

Megwa was not oblivious to the level of insecurity, listing different sects that have also gotten kidnapped. He pleaded that corps members be vigilant when travelling to their assigned states.

“We told our corps members not to travel at night; in their call-up letters, we stated this clearly […] find a park, police station, military barracks or corps lodge or anywhere you deem safe. Park there and continue your trip on the morrow,”

UNILAG students protest the high increase in school fees

Following the attending information on Nigerian State and Federal Universities increasing their tuition fees, students have been in a collective state of unrest as they ponder how to pay their fees and continue their education.

With many Nigerian youths relying on the cheap schooling costs in federal and state universities, the sudden increase in tuition fees has led the Unilag students to push for protests against the school board in hopes of reducing the costs.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) informed the Department of State Services not to disrupt the students’ protests as it was a universally recognised right to which they are entitled.

The Unilag protest is expected to take place on September 6. However, there may be parties to disrupt the rally. The Lagos State Police Command has instructed the NANS to take control of the students looking to protest at the University of Lagos.

Last week, the Student Solidarity Group Against Fee Hike announced that it would also partake in the protest against the hike in school fees at Unilag.

The National Public Relations Officer of NANS, Giwa Temitope, frowned against the DSS’ plans to stop the students from protesting; he found it embarrassing that the DSS had created false propaganda to prevent students from protesting.

“As an association, we maintain that we are not satisfied with how the Nigerian society is being run, especially regarding arbitrary fee increment across our tertiary institutions,” he said.

INEC commences PVC collection ahead of the off-cycle governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it will release the PVC in three states before the off-cycle elections starting September 11, 2023.

In a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, the INEC is scheduled to release the PVCs to residents in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

On June 6, the electoral monitoring body approved the final list of candidates for the off-cycle gubernatorial elections. It was cited that the approval was backed by the Electoral Act, which imposes the list’s publication within 150 days before election day.

INEC stated that the PVC collection was specifically for registered voters who could not receive their cards before the suspension of card collection before the general election.

“In continuation of our preparations for the forthcoming off-cycle Governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states, the Commission has approved the resumption of collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) for registered voters who would not collect their PVCs…,”

The final list revealed that 18 political parties submitted candidates in Kogi, 17 in Imo and 16 in Imo. However, the collection of the PVCs will commence in the Local Government area offices, eight in Bayelsa, 21 in Kogi and 27 in Imo.