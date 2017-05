The governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has said that 95 per cent of state workers have being paid, after the conclusion of the staff screening and verification.

Bello said this on Monday in Lokoja in a statement issued to make this year’s democracy day celebration.

“I can confirm that people are still getting payment alerts as we do our best to meet the May 31 timeline which we set for ourselves to complete all payments,” the governor said, The Nation reports.