Don’t sell weaponry to Nigeria – Nigerian Shiites urge U.S. govt

A Nigerian Shiite group, Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), in a letter dated August 17, to the United States government urged it not to sell weapons or any military hardware to the Nigerian government., Premium Times reports.
Their reasons:
- Records of human rights abuse by the Nigerian military.
- The Nigerian government’s commitment and disposition to the rule of law is far worse.
- IMN cited examples of the “blatant murder of 34 unarmed civilians in Zaria in 2014, including the children of Sheikh Zakzaky, without the government doing anything about it.”
- …the murders of “December, 2015 with an even more brutal force, resulting in the death of over a thousand innocent citizens. The initial response of the government to this callous disregard for human lives was to say, it was a “military affair.”
- They cited the case of continued incarceration of its leader, Ibraheem Zakzaky, and his wife “after shooting them at point-blank range, treated them in the most humiliating and denigrating manner before hauling them into incommunicado detention without charges for twenty months. Even after a Nigerian High Court had ruled that the detention is unconstitutional and ordered their release, the government has continued to contemptuously defy the order.”
