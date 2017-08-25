Don’t sell weaponry to Nigeria – Nigerian Shiites urge U.S. govt

A Nigerian Shiite group, Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), in a letter dated August 17, to the United States government urged it not to sell weapons or any military hardware to the Nigerian government., Premium Times reports.

Their reasons:

Records of human rights abuse by the Nigerian military.

The Nigerian government’s commitment and disposition to the rule of law is far worse.

IMN cited examples of the “blatant murder of 34 unarmed civilians in Zaria in 2014, including the children of Sheikh Zakzaky, without the government doing anything about it.”

…the murders of “December, 2015 with an even more brutal force, resulting in the death of over a thousand innocent citizens. The initial response of the government to this callous disregard for human lives was to say, it was a “military affair.”

They cited the case of continued incarceration of its leader, Ibraheem Zakzaky, and his wife “after shooting them at point-blank range, treated them in the most humiliating and denigrating manner before hauling them into incommunicado detention without charges for twenty months. Even after a Nigerian High Court had ruled that the detention is unconstitutional and ordered their release, the government has continued to contemptuously defy the order.”