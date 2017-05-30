Drug overdose killed Adeleke not poison – Coroner

The coroner inquest set up to probe the death of Isiaka Adeleke, has ruled that late lawmaker died as result of drug overdose administered by an unqualified nurse.

The coroner, Olusegun Ayilara, said this while giving his verdict on the cause of Adeleke’s death, The Cable reports.

Ayilara said the nurse, Alfred Aderibigbe, had treated the deceased without a doctor’s prescription, adding that the day the lawmaker died, an overdose of the prescription was administered.

This was confirmed in his statement and and the autopsy and toxicology report.

Ayilara, therefore, recommended that the qualification of Aderibigbe be further investigated by the police.

He also advised the directorate of public prosecution (DPP)’s office to look further into the case file of Aderibigbe to know the appropriate charge, if any, to press against him.