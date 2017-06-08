‘EFCC traces Abuja properties, 3 accounts to Patience Jonathan’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has traced another multi-billion naira property to former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, The Nation reports.

According to the newspaper, operatives of the EFCC have started probing the relationship between Mrs. Jonathan and two companies.

Three properties and accounts have reportedly been put under surveillance by the anti-graft commission as well.

The three accounts reportedly belong to Aribawa Aruera Research Foundation; Finchley Top Homes Limited and AM-PM Network Limited.

According to The Nation, investigations on the ex-First Lady and Aribawa Aruera Research Foundation led to the discovery the accounts.

EFCC investigators have however only established a link between Mrs. Jonathan and Aribawa Aruera Research Foundation.

A report indicated that Aruera Foundation is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) with RC No 22805.

It said: “Huge funds were suspected to have been laundered into the accounts of the above mentioned companies and properties worth billions of naira were allegedly acquired by ex-First Lady Patience Jonathan through the aforementioned companies.

“Detectives were able to track transactions through open source information from interbank settlement

“The ex-First Lady and five others are trustees of Aribawa Foundation. Intelligence from Abuja Geographical Information Service (AGIS) revealed that a multi-billion naira property, Plot No. 1758B06 in Mabushi Area, belongs to the foundation.

“The said property is not such that a state Permanent Secretary in person of Mrs. Patience Jonathan can afford.

“The property should be marked as under investigation and interim forfeiture order be secured.”

A source said the ex-First Lady is being probed in connection with three other assets – Plot 96(DO5) in Karsana ; Plot 7109 (E18) in Wasa; and Plot 30 (DO3) in Idogwari.

Another source added: “We have conducted searches at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on the two companies whose accounts were earlier frozen alongside that of the ex-First Lady over $5.8 million which was reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

“They were among the five companies and one Esther Oba said to be having a total sum of N7.4 billion in six banks.

“But their counsel Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN) succeeded in unfreezing the account on April 6 at the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun.

“This is a new investigation. It is too early to return any verdict on the two companies because our detectives are looking into their books.”

The EFCC had previously linked 13 properties to the ex-First Lady in Port Harcourt and Yenagoa.