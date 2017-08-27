Eke-Ukwu market demolition: PDP says Okorocha should be held responsible for the deaths

The statement by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) signed by Dayo Adeyeye:

We condemn the Forceful Demolition of the Popular Eke Ukwu Market and violent eviction of traders in Owerri by the Imo State Government using men of the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies during which three (3) people including a 10 year old child were extra-judicially murdered and several other people were injured.

This violent eviction is all the more condemnable because it was carried out in violation of a pending Order granted by an Imo State High Court restraining the Imo State Government from demolishing the Market and Evicting the Traders.

This action, sadly, follows a pattern of the Use of the Apparatus of State Security to forcefully and violently carry out evictions of ordinary Nigerians from valuable property in blatant violation of Court Orders. Not very long ago, the Lagos State Government ordered the Forceful Eviction of indigent Nigerians from waterfront properties to enable it enter into joint venture agreements for the Construction of luxury apartments. Like the Owerri incident, this eviction led to the deaths of at least two (2) people and the Injury of several others, including women and children.