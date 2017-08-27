UPDATE: Hurricane Harvey rescue efforts continue, Donald Trump reacts

According to authorities, rescue attempts continue in Houston for those stranded inside flooded homes and submerged vehicles in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The Houston Chronicle reports that hundreds of calls have been fielded for water rescues as of early Sunday, including Houston police officials who evacuated two apartment complexes and rescued more than 50 children.

At least two deaths have been reported from the potent storm. The full extent of the damage it caused remains unknown.

The National Hurricane Center said Harvey continues to cause “catastrophic flooding in southeastern Texas.”

The hurricane center said in its 4 a.m. Sunday update that the tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and remains stationary about 45 miles northwest of Victoria, Texas.

US President Donald Trump’s reaction:

Wonderful coordination between Federal, State and Local Governments in the Great State of Texas – TEAMWORK! Record setting rainfall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

Great coordination between agencies at all levels of government. Continuing rains and flash floods are being dealt with. Thousands rescued. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

I will be going to Texas as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017