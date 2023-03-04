Electronic transmission of results not mandatory, at INEC’s discretion – APC Campaign

The All Progressives Congress presidential campaign committee (PCC) claims that INEC is not required by law to provide electronic transmission of election results.

In the national collation center in Abuja, the transmission of results was a key point of contention in the recount of the presidential election.

The Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party both claimed that election results were compromised due to INEC’s failure to send data from polling units.

Read also: Labour Party’s call for E-Transmission of polling unit results during Gubernatorial Elections upheld by court

The PCC’s media adviser, Dele Alake, released a statement on Friday agreeing with INEC’s stance that it is up to the electoral commission to decide when and how to release the results of the vote.

According to him, the transmission of results is not mandated under the Election Act of 2022.

“The complaint over the electronic transmission of election results is not supported by law,” he said.

“Section 38 of the Electoral Act 2022 relied upon by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) to challenge the result of the Feb. 25 presidential election has nothing to do with transmission of election results.

“Section 60, sub-section 2 of the Act deals with transmission of results and it is at the discretion of INEC. The Act does not contain any mandatory provision regarding the transmission of results.

“In any case, the process of transmitting results from polling units, whether real-time, two days later or at any time, cannot in any way change the results that have been announced.”

He described the decision of the opposition parties to approach the court over the election results as a welcome development.

