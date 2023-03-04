Governorship and State Assembly Elections to incorporate BVAS as INEC plans review of process

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has assured Nigerians that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will be used in the forthcoming governorship and state legislature elections.

Yakubu gave the assurance on Saturday in a meeting with all state Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

According to him, the BVAS machines will be used for the elections, though the devices are being reviewed to avoid a repeat of the glitches recorded with last Saturday’s elections.

“On Election Day technology, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will once again be deployed for voter accreditation and result management,” Yakubu said.

“The deployment of BVAS has gone a long way to sensitize voter accreditation as can be seen from the result of recent elections.

“Since last week, the Commission has intensified the review of the technology to ensure that glitches experienced, particularly with the upload of results are rectified. We are confident that going forward the system will run optimally.”

The meeting was held exactly one week after the presidential and National Assembly elections, and one week to the governorship and state assembly elections.

In his welcome remarks, the INEC Chairman noted that the meeting was to review performances at the last week’s elections, adding that there were lessons to be learnt from last week’s elections, especially as it relates to logistics management.

He urged the RECs to work harder to ensure that the governorship elections do not experience the same glitches recorded with the last elections, while calling for disciplining of staff members who erred.