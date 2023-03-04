His good is far bigger than his bad – Cubana Chief Priest advocates for the re-election of Sanwo-Olu

Pascal Chibuike, widely known as Cubana Chief Priest, a Nigerian celebrity barman, has declared his support for Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the incumbent Lagos State Governor, as he seeks re-election in the state.

Cubana Chief Priest took to his Instagram page to share a photo of Governor Sanwo-Olu and provided reasons why he is endorsing him for a second term. The socialite pointed out that while no one is perfect, Governor Sanwo-Olu has done a lot of good for the state, especially during the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, when he acted like the nation’s president to ensure the safety of all Lagosians.

In addition, the father of two encouraged Lagosians to vote for the governor so that he can complete ongoing projects across the state. He also highlighted that his tribe (Igbo) felt secure under the leadership of Sanwo-Olu.

Cubana Chief Priest wrote: “One Good Turn Deserves Another @jidesanwoolu Good Is Far Bigger Than His Bad, Nobody Is Perfect, I Vividly Remember His Role To Ensure Safety To The Entire Nation During Covid 19 He Acted More Like Our President During This Trying Period. He Has A lot On The Pipeline Already He Should Get One More Term To Perfect His Amazing Plans For Lagos State. Vote APC In Lagos State For Proper Finishing Touches. 4+4 For Sanwolu, This 4 Years My Tribe Felt Super Loved❤️ From This Dude, If E Never Reach You No Worry E Go Reach You This Time”.

Cubana Chief Priest’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid comes amidst the backlash the Governor has been receiving on social media, with many youths in the state vowing not to vote him in for a second term due to alleged lapses in his administration.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija March 4, 2023

Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ goes platinum in the UK

‘Calm Down,’ by Divine Ikubor (a.k.a. Rema), a Nigerian musician has been certified platinum in the United Kingdom. If an ...

YNaija March 3, 2023

Libianca, Ayra Starr, and Omah Lay Collaborate on Remix of “People”

Cameroonian-American singer Libianca Fonji has teamed up with Nigerian Afrobeats stars Ayra Starr and Omah Lay to release a remix ...

YNaija March 3, 2023

The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway and in True Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

YNaija March 3, 2023

Rema and I are not dating, he is my brother in Christ – Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr has said categorically that she and Rema are not romantically involved and are only friends. Several fans have ...

YNaija March 2, 2023

You wanted the lesser of 3 evils but you got the best – Seun Kuti speaks on election result

The late musician Fela Kuti’s youngest son, Seun has finally spoken up on the 2023 Nigeria Elections. Famous for saying what he ...

YNaija March 1, 2023

We now own Nigeria – MC Oluomo’s son on Tinubu’s victory

Idowu ‘King West’ Akinsanya, the son of MC Oluomo, chairman of the Lagos state parks management committee, claims they “now ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail