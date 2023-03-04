His good is far bigger than his bad – Cubana Chief Priest advocates for the re-election of Sanwo-Olu

Pascal Chibuike, widely known as Cubana Chief Priest, a Nigerian celebrity barman, has declared his support for Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the incumbent Lagos State Governor, as he seeks re-election in the state.

Cubana Chief Priest took to his Instagram page to share a photo of Governor Sanwo-Olu and provided reasons why he is endorsing him for a second term. The socialite pointed out that while no one is perfect, Governor Sanwo-Olu has done a lot of good for the state, especially during the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, when he acted like the nation’s president to ensure the safety of all Lagosians.

In addition, the father of two encouraged Lagosians to vote for the governor so that he can complete ongoing projects across the state. He also highlighted that his tribe (Igbo) felt secure under the leadership of Sanwo-Olu.

Cubana Chief Priest wrote: “One Good Turn Deserves Another @jidesanwoolu Good Is Far Bigger Than His Bad, Nobody Is Perfect, I Vividly Remember His Role To Ensure Safety To The Entire Nation During Covid 19 He Acted More Like Our President During This Trying Period. He Has A lot On The Pipeline Already He Should Get One More Term To Perfect His Amazing Plans For Lagos State. Vote APC In Lagos State For Proper Finishing Touches. 4+4 For Sanwolu, This 4 Years My Tribe Felt Super Loved❤️ From This Dude, If E Never Reach You No Worry E Go Reach You This Time”.

Cubana Chief Priest’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid comes amidst the backlash the Governor has been receiving on social media, with many youths in the state vowing not to vote him in for a second term due to alleged lapses in his administration.