The Thread: Social media protest may not be enough, but it still counts | #EndSARS

We all have a strong desire for change in Nigeria. With this desire for change, many Nigerians have, however, adopted the culture of debating very vital issues on social media. The trends come up in real-time and garner a lot of attention but they don’t last – and this is becoming an issue of concern for many Nigerians.

In a recent poll for social media users in Nigeria, there are about 28.15 million users who actively use social media in Nigeria. And the number is expected to rise in coming years.

For Nigeria, like many other parts of the world, social media is used for a host of activities – from personalised contents to its use as a platform for advocacy against bad leadership – Social media has become a firsthand hyperactive location to call out bad leadership, execrable policies, and all sorts of social injustices thriving under the government and perpetrated by every other day people.

But social media is only virtual.

If you consider that the usernames and the digital profiles on Twitter and Facebook don’t breathe Oxygen, you may want to be tempted to say that most of the activities that trends on social media hold only a passive impact in real life. If you live abroad and follow trends on Nigeria Twitter, you may be stuck up with the idea that many Nigerians are angry. You may also be tempted to ask: ‘all that rage and no change?’

That has been the debate for a while now. Where many people take to social media to express their rage, others think that tweeting and sharing post calling out injustice is a waste of time.

Earlier, Nigerians turned up to a trend that sought to put an end to a police unit that has been branded as deadly – The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). With tweets largely reaching over a million, Nigerians tweeted their outrage against the vices that the unit have dished out to Nigerians. The trend created an argument: Social media protest or physical protest, where do you stand?

Before now, there has been a number of instances that brought Nigerians out of their comfort zones for street protests – usually against the government and their policies. But the government have also created a very unsafe environment for protesters to express their rights which has resorted to many people taking it up via social media.

Social media trends are, however, very ephemeral. The problems Nigerians are facing are very serious and with trends that only last for a few days, it creates a mental idea that Nigerians live in a constant circle with their problems – or they don’t really care enough.

Depending on how you see it, Social media is a safe start for many Nigerians who are seeking change. Their voice should not be dismissed and most importantly it deserves to be resounded. The hashtags, #EndSARS, #EnoughIsEnough, #StopKillingUs and many more trends like these may appear once in a while, but it doesn’t dismiss the impact they have.

Let’s end with a line from the thread by CEO of RED | Africa, Adebola Williams: “…After all, is said & done, the business of holding leaders to account, fixing establishment, and correcting anomalies cannot achieve success only through momentary advocacy and outcry.”

See thread here:

#EndSars 2) These streets have become so potent it breeds fear that has led to a censorship bill. The streets of IG and Twitter boast of a unique community that is of immense value to nation building even though it sometimes fails to rise to the full extent of action especially — Adebola Williams (@DebolaLagos) October 6, 2020

#EndSars during election season when the sacrifice of standing behind someone is most required. After all is said & done, the business of holding leaders to account, fixing establishment, and correcting anomalies cannot achieve success only through momentary advocacy and outcry — Adebola Williams (@DebolaLagos) October 6, 2020

#EndSars 5) They are great starting points, brilliant groundswell, but it will only lead to great change when sustained. The BLM movement continues to go on for years unresolved. The MLKs & others after him made the impact they did through focus and consistency; daily strategy. — Adebola Williams (@DebolaLagos) October 6, 2020

#EndSars 6) The AIG and other Government officials have heard the outcry over and over again and have responded with bans and pronouncements as seen in annual headlines here, yet the scourge continues because we release our hands from the pedal once we see seeming action. pic.twitter.com/RVye4lUgrX — Adebola Williams (@DebolaLagos) October 6, 2020

#EndSars 7) Root problems need uprooting, and uprooting requires time and dedication. So it must be the same energy all through, sleeves up until the system is reformed in it’s entirety. — Adebola Williams (@DebolaLagos) October 6, 2020

#EndSars 8) I applaud all the voices that have spoken & moving to action. Advocacy is not exclusive to nobody. Wait for NO 1 because you also occupy the #OfficeOfTheCitizen & nation building always needs new voices. NO 1 should be made to feel they are arriving late to the party. — Adebola Williams (@DebolaLagos) October 6, 2020

#EndSars 9) SARS will be banned again but something else may take its place without full engagement for reform. When the fruit of a tree is consistently bad, you uproot & plant again. Uprooting takes energy & patience. Good morning to all the good & hardworking police officers 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/m748IielAY — Adebola Williams (@DebolaLagos) October 6, 2020