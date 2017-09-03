“Our energies and resources shouldn’t be spent again on debates about division” – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday, on the occasion of the Eid-el-Adha said that Nigeria should not be spending her resources and energy debating disintegration.

According to Vanguard, Buhari also said that the calls for secession was part of the rebirth going on, adding that God had designed that the country will be together.

Highlights:

What was required by every citizen was sacrifice so as to take the nation to the destiny designed by God.

The President represented by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo at the gathering at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the nation God had in mind while bringing every ethnic nationalities together was a diverse nation.

“The significance of this celebration is the willingness of Abraham to make the great sacrifice ‎of possibly the dearest thing to him, his son Isaac.

“The message today is that our nation’s elites, Muslims, Christians and all ethnicities must recognize that we also must make sacrifices, the sacrifices that are necessary ‎to attain the destiny that God has brought unto our people.

“I am one of those who is extremely confident that our nation ‎will remain united because I am convinced that God’s plans and purpose for Nigeria is that we would be the pre-eminent black nation in the world.”

“That nation that God has in mind is a diverse nation. Diverse in resources, in ideas, in opinions. The kind of nation that we have, where there is an argument about something everywhere, before you get tired of that lone argument, another one arise and before you finish with that one there is yet another one.

“But, He has also planned that this country will remain together,

“It is a nation of men and women so creative and prosperous. That we will feed the entire continent and create opportunities ‎for the world. All the different ethnic groups are important in that arrangement.

“Our energies and resources shouldn’t be spent again on debate about division. Our manifest destiny is to be a great nation, not to be a nation where we are talking about division.

“We must focus our time, our energies and our resources on being that great nation that God has called us to be.

“I think we have started building that country already.”