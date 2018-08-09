Entertainment Roundup: Ciara and Tekno collaborate in new song; to drop on Friday, I prefer performing at home – Davido | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today:

American singer and model, Ciara has announced that her new single # FreakMe, featuring Nigerian RnB star, Tekno, will be out this Friday.

She disclosed this via her official Twitter account on Wednesday night:

Award winning Nigerian singer, Davido has said that he prefers to perform at home, rather than on the international scene.

OBO who disclosed this in an interview with a UK based newspaper, PAUSE UK, said, “To be honest, me, I’m not into this international stuff but I’m really doing it because I’m one of those people pioneering this movement. I have to put a cape on my back and do it for the culture but I always prefer being at home.”

“I like Africa, anywhere in Africa, African countries,” he revealed noting that while Africa can do 18,000 people per show, the UK, US can only do between 8,000 to 10,000 per show.

He also revealed ‘FIA’ which he wrote about 2 of his friends who died, as the song that touches him the most.

Popular blogger, Linda Ikeji was on Wednesday conferred with an honorary doctorate degree from Trinity International University, Georgia for her work in media in Africa.

The media entrepreneur shared photos from the event on her official Instagram account.

Officially Dr. Linda Ikeji…😄😄😄 A post shared by Linda Ikeji (@officiallindaikeji) on Aug 8, 2018 at 9:48am PDT

American television personality and socialite, Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima have parted ways after nearly two years of dating.

The 39-year-old Kardashian is believed to have ended the relationship with the 25-year-old model after she reportedly caught him cheating.

According to TMZ, Both of them have already unfollowed each other on social media.

Nigerian singer, Simi is set to release her first official single for 2018, titled # iDunCare this Friday.

The ‘Joromi’ crooner announced this on her Twitter account on Wednesday.

My first official single for 2018, #iDunCare Out THIS fRIDAY 💥💥💥

I’m so so so excited. I can’t WAITTTTT!!! #SIMIARMY Pre-order here – https://t.co/KFJ3Pskvb7 pic.twitter.com/JBGkbclE6a — Simi (@SympLySimi) August 8, 2018