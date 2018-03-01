Entertainment Roundup: Davido reveals his friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Wizkid gets himself a new pet

Pop star, Wizkid has gotten himself a new pet and it’s not what you think. The singer posted the picture of a goat on Twitter which he described as his new pet.

He wrote, “Welcome to da family. Help me with names…”

Welcome to da family. Help me with names…🌹❤️ pic.twitter.com/eUPJOfTzfr — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) February 28, 2018

Davido says Cristiano Ronaldo is his friend

DMW boss, Davido has said he has a good relationship with football star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a chat with popular football website “Goal,” Davido said Ronlado is his friend but they haven’t met yet.

He said, “Even back home in Nigeria, during free time on sat morning I’m on the pitch I play number 7. Ronaldo is my friend but I haven’t met him, he is busy and I’m busy. I’ll do a video with him but not a music video ..would try to capture a video where our worlds will meet,” he said.

Bobby Brown doesn’t think Whitney Houston ”Died From Drugs,”

Bobby Brown has said he doesn’t believe music icon, Whitney Houston died from the use of drugs.

In a tell-all interview with Rolling Stone, Brown spoke about the death of Whitney and his 22-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.

According to Brown, drugs didn’t play a factor in Houston’s demise. “I don’t think she died from drugs,” he answered when asked the “most misunderstood thing” about the singer.

Brown continued, “She was really working hard on herself to try to be a sober person and, um, she was a great woman.”