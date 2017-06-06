Entertainment Roundup: DJ Khaled announces new album with Asahd Khaled on its cover, Pepenazi launches official website | More stories

Here are the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on today’s Entertainment Roundup.

Dammy Krane’s mother declares her son’s innocence

Mother of Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane who is currently facing charges in the US for credit card fraud and grand theft has declared that her son is “innocent”.

In a Facebook post, Elizabeth Oshodi said Krane’s tickets and hotel bookings were “fraudulently purchased by a show promoter“.

She wrote, “And please, keep in mind that we’ve been in the industry for almost 15 years. Then came the unfortunate past Friday, when Dammy Krane got arrested trying to board a flight from Maimi to Washington: Maryland. His ticket and hotel bookings were fraudulently purchased by the next show promoter (s). And because of Dammy Krane’s fame, all accusatory hell, broke loose.”

Oshodi also added, “He will have his day in court to clear his name. He will give his personal press release shortly l, however, have decided to speak up against insinuations of fraudulency and grand theft. Dammy is a truly gentle and honest citizen of our planet and remains a good ambassador for not just the music industry, but Nigeria as a whole.”

She took the opportunity to warn other artistes against “emergency arrangements” and to ensure prior verification of their reservations“.

Krane reportedly appeared in court for bail hearings on Monday.

Pepenazi premieres video on his newly launched website

Remember Pepenazi, the Illegal crooner?

The Ecleftic Entertainment artiste has made a massive return to the industry with a new single, visuals and a pretty website.

His new single, Ase features Tiwa Savage and Masterkraft so Pepenazi has used the occasion of the premiere of the video to also officially unveil the website.

Watch the video here:

DJ Khaled unveils album art and look who is on the cover

It’s Asahd Khaled!

The hardest working and most fancy baby in the entire music industry.

DJ Khaled took to Instagram to announce the album and its release date which is set for 23 June.

He also dropped his newest single which features Drake, To the Max.

You can study Game of Thrones at Harvard University

As if watching it is not chilling enough, you can now study Game of Thrones as a history class at Harvard University.

*is this the point where we remind you that GoT may be the most popular thing to happen to TV in the world?

Harvard professors told TIME Magazine that the course title will be: “The Real Game of Thrones: From Modern Myths to Medieval Models“.

It will be taught in the Folklore and Mythology Class and will explore how the HBO series based on George R.R Martins’ book, A Song of Ice and Fire “echoes and adapts, as well as distorts the history and culture of the ‘medieval world’ of Eurasia from c. 400 to 1500 CE”.

For those you who will be registering for the class, your module will help you to draw parallels between “real historical figures with show archetypes”. Yes! How is Jamie Lannister like the king of blah blah blah? You get the picture.

Season 7 premiers on July 16.