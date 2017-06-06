Dele Alli gradually becoming a football star

Dele Alli is fast becoming one of the hottest commodities in world football. In the 2016-2017 football season, the 21-year-old Tottenham player scored 18 Premier League goals and seven assists.

The attacking midfielder has now elevated his game to an elite level while building a steady career with Spurs. He made the reigning Premier League champions, Chelsea, work hard for their title when he alone scored twice in a 2-0 victory against them and during Christmas season last year, he scored seven goals in four games.

Alli joined Tottenham in February 2015 for £5 million and is now being rated with the likes of Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard who were England’s most productive midfielders. During the 2016-17 season, Alli was named the PFA Young Player of the Year after he became the highest scoring midfielder in the Premier League.

His history with the game started with the Milton Keynes Dons when he was just 11-years-old. He played with them for about two years, in those two years, he made 88 official appearances for MK Dons scoring 24 goals.

At the moment even though a number of other clubs have been showing interest in Alli, he seems to be happy staying with the Spurs. “We all want to achieve stuff,” he told Sky Sports. “It’s a good place to be, and with the manager we’ve got here, I can’t see many better places for me personally to improve. It’s a fantastic club to be a part of. We’re all looking to learn together and build together and be as successful as we can.

“You never say what’s going to happen in the future, no-one knows, no-one can predict it.”

‘For me, it’s important that I enjoy the journey – whether I stay at Tottenham for the rest of my career or one day I have to leave and it’s the right thing for me to do. I’ve still got a lot to improve on,’ he said. ‘But I’ve got more clinical, especially as the season’s gone on. I’ve scored a few goals, but I could have scored a lot more.’