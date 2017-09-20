Entertainment Roundup: “You must be a stupid man, you’re a fool”, Eedris Abdulkareem blasts Mr Eazi; Wizkid finally drops new single featuring Future | More stories

Kevin Hart, Shuga, Mr P and Rudeboy Psquare, Eedris Abdulkareem are some of the people who caused major buzz in entertainment yesterday. Catch up on everything you missed yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept…

Eedris Abdulkareem calls Mr Eazi “stupid” for his Ghanaian vibe comments

Rapper Eedris Abdulkareem is clearly more pissed at Mr Eazi than the rest of us over the recent comments the ‘Leg Over’ singer made in an interview on UK online radio, Capital Xtra.

Recall Mr Eazi had insisted that Nigerian artistes have now mastered the art of copying his Ghanaian style and using Ghana-peculiar words like ‘Shito’, ‘Banku’ etc in their lyrics.

Well, Eedris Abdulkareem has weighed in with strong words like “stupid” and “foolish”. He also thinks Eazi is far from original for “sounding like Ghanaians” when he’s actually a Nigerian artiste.

Eedris didn’t stop with Eazi!

He dragged Davido in somehow and made references to the Dele Momodu controversy from nearly two years back.

Watch him blast the younger artistes here:

Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko accepts his apology

If the rest of the world cannot seem to forgive him for cheating and lying, it looks like Kevin Hart’s wife has chosen the path of peace above all.

According to E! News, Eniko Parrish who is pregnant with Hart’s third child has accepted his apology after she found out about an extortion from a woman he allegedly cheated with.

E! News’ source says, “She has accepted his apology and is focused on her pregnancy and what’s to come. She has no plans for divorce. She believes Kevin is a good husband and always comes home to her.”

The source claims Eniko is aware that Kevin is not perfect. The couple were photographed yesterday as they stepped out for lunch in Los Angeles.

MTV Shuga adds new cast members

MTV’s long running series, Shuga is returning for its sixth season but not without new and we must confess, exciting cast additions.

Bolanle Olukanni, Norbert Young, Ozzy Agu, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Rahama Sadau, Shawn Faqua and Yakubu Mohammed are some of the stars that will be joining the show.

Another 10 upcoming talents including Uzoamaka Aniumoh and Philip Frances, who were selected at the public auditions will also join returning cast members, Timini Egbuson, Sharon Ezeamaka, Olumide Oworu and Jemima Osunde.

The new season set to premiere in 2018 will be broadcast across over 61 countries of the world.

Wizkid finally drops that single with Future

Remember that single Wizkid failed to drop because he slept past the scheduled “drop time”?

When u plan to drop a song at 1 and u wake up 2:25pm! 😑😑 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) August 30, 2017

It took nearly a month before the Starboy finally woke up to release the track and it’s here now.

Everytime features American rapper and singer, Future and was produced by Shizzi.

Was it worth the wait? Listen here:

ICYMI: Psquare are in a fight again and may have cancelled a tour because of it

