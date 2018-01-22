Entertainment Roundup: Olamide defends the message of his viral track, Science Student; Kim and Kanye name their third child Chicago | More stories

Here are the top stories you missed in entertainment during the weekend and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing this Monday.

Olamide campaigns against drug abuse amidst Science Student controversy

Since the release of Olamide’s latest viral track, Science Student and the hundreds of dance/comedy skits that have followed, conversations have been made on how music is now being used to promote vices in the society.

Without mentioning names, Nollywood actress, Lala Akindoju joined the conversation when she shared a message on Snapchat opining that it is “disturbing” how the Nigerian music audience has become comfortable with songs that promote the use of hard drugs.

Veteran Nollywood producer, Don Pedro Obaseki also shared a video calling on the National Broadcasting Commission to ban Olamide’s Science Student as its lyrics clearly eulogise illicit drugs. Obaseki said, “Our nation is a nation on its knees. So, for us to now have a boy as popular with a huge followrship, a huge opinion moulder like Olamide aka Olamide Badoo or Olamide Adedji, to put up a song that will be to a large extent, be an opinion moulder to the way children see themselves. We must ban this song. This song must not be allowed to hit the airwaves or any kind of wave”.

It looks like Olamide has now come to his own defense. The rapper shared a message on Instagram thanking fans for the support and emphasizing that the song preaches against drug abuse. He also promised that a video will soon be released.

Morgan Freeman honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at SAG Awards

80-year-old Hollywood star, Morgan Freeman received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards that held on Sunday.

The award which is one of the biggest in Hollywood was presented to Freeman by Rita Moreno. As he received the awards, the actor who has featured in more than 80 movies said, “This is beyond an honor. This is a place in history”.

He also went on to point out a fault he noticed in the SAG statue, “I wasn’t gonna do this, but I’m gonna tell you what’s wrong with this statue.It works from the back. From the front, it’s gender specific. Maybe I started something.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West name their third child Chicago

Chi, for short!

Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West have picked a name for their newly arrived daughter and they went with the US city, Chicago.

Kim announced via her website, “World: Meet Chicago West!”