The Big 5: Long fuel queues return, Herdsmen attack in Adamawa, and other top stories

These are the top five stories from Nigeria, that you should be monitoring today.

After the holiday, long queues of Nigerians waiting to buy fuel has return to filling stations in Lagos.

Many of the stations in Lagos and Ogun states were shut on Sunday, while some of the ones that dispensed the product sold above the official pump price of N145 per litre.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has said President Muhammadu Buhari will consider his state of health before taking the decision on whether to seek re-election in 2019 or not.

In an interview, Adesina said the President will stay away from whatever is bad for his health.

No fewer than four persons are feared dead following a midnight attack by suspected herdsmen on Kikon, a village in the Numan Local Government of Adamawa State.

The herdsmen were said to have stormed the community around 1am on Sunday, burning down the entire village and killing two men and two women.

The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has shortlisted and invited 27,000 applicants out of the 43,000 that applied for teaching job for interview.

This is after some teachers in the state were sacked after failing a primary four test. El-Rufai who spoke through the State Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Jaafaru Sani said that having marked the examination scripts, SUBEB last Saturday sent invitation to the shortlisted applicants.

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has told Serikin Fulani in the state, Muhammed Abashe, that he will be held responsible for any further attack in the state.

The governor, who was furious about the recent killing of a Tiv woman in Orin Ekiti by people suspected to be Fulani herders, said Abashe had failed in providing leadership by not stopping his kinsmen from destroying farms and attacking residents under any slightest provocation.

And now, top five stories from around the world;

Britain’s armed forces would struggle to match the Russian army in battle, the head of the Army will say.

General Sir Nick Carter will say the British Army’s ability to respond to threats “will be eroded if we don’t keep up with our adversaries”.

The speech – approved by Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson – comes amid speculation of potential defence cuts.

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be unable to report for work on Monday, as the US Senate struggles to end a government shutdown.

The shutdown began at midnight on Friday, when lawmakers failed to agree on an extension to federal funding.

The gap between the super rich and the rest of the world widened last year as wealth continued to be owned by a small minority, Oxfam has claimed.

Some 82% of money generated last year went to the richest 1% of the global population while the poorest half saw no increase at all, the charity said.

Oxfam said its figures – which critics have queried – showed a failing system.

Gunmen who raided the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul killed at least 18 people during a 12-hour standoff with security forces that ended Sunday, Afghan authorities said.

Of those killed, 14 were foreign nationals and four were Afghans, according to Najib Danish, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior. Four gunmen were also killed by Afghan security forces responding to the attack, he said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders denounced a web ad recently put out by President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, which called Democrats “complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants.”

“It is really unbelievable and so sad for our country that we have a President of the United States that says such nonsense and such outrageous statements,” the Vermont Independent, who caucuses with Democrats, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning.