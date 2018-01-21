The Late 5: 16 states embrace FG’s cattle colonies initiative, Macron says France would have voted ‘yes’ to leave the EU and other top stories

These are the top Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

Four people are feared killed after suspected herdsmen attacked Kikon, a village in Numan Local Government Area, Adamawa.

The herdsmen are said to have stormed the Numan Community around 1:00 am on Sunday, burning down the entire village, killing two men and two women.

Meanwhile, in an intelligence report presented to President Buhari by security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS), the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) network, operating within some North Central and South-South sections of Nigeria may be responsible for the recent killings recorded in Benue and other parts of the country.

According to Punch, a top government official (anonymous), told newsmen that the security organisations informed President Buhari that the ISWA network is using foreign terrorists and recruiting young men to fight and kill innocent persons “ostensibly to exacerbate tensions along the country’s ethnic, religious and regional fault lines”.

The governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha has stated that governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have come all out, endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari for second term.

Okorocha said President Buhari’s performance merits another term and stressed the need for continuity.

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) on Sunday, commended the National Assembly for the passage of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), stating that the Bill will curtail massive loss of revenue recorded in the petroleum industry, arising from corrupt practices and process lapses.

The Nigerian community in South Africa has urged Nigerians in the country to stay safe ahead of a planned protest against foreigners in the country, on Monday.

Sixteen, out of the 36 states in Nigeria, have indicated interest to be part of the cattle colonies initiative of the Federal Government.

According to the Special Assistant to the Minister for Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, Dr Olukayode Oyedele, said more are expected to join.

Oyedele, however, did not name the 16 states. But, Abia, Benue and Taraba states have explicitly declared that they should be counted out.

And stories from around the world….

Senator Bernie Sanders has denounced a web ad recently put out by US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, which called Democrats “complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants”.

“It is really unbelievable and so sad for our country that we have a President of the United States that says such nonsense and such outrageous statement,” he said.

France President Emmanuel Macron says he shares the outrage over President Trump’s disparaging comment about Africa, arguing that such language hurts efforts to bring peace and development to the continent.

Macron told BBC’s Andrew Marr program in an interview, “it’s not a word you can use. And if we want, precisely, to build peace, development in these countries and a respectful relationship.”

Thousands of people have turned out in central London despite sleet and snow to show solidarity with women around the world in demanding equality, justice and an end to harassment.

The demonstrators chanted across British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office on Sunday with placards reading “We Are Powerful” and “Time’s Up” to mark the anniversary of the President Trump’s inauguration.

Macron said France would have probably followed the footsteps of Britain and voted also to leave Europe.

He said the country would have voted to leave the EU if they held their own referendum.

Macron said the UK took risk in way it let voters decide “very complicated subject”.

At least 18 people, including at least one foreigner, died during a 12-hour siege after a team of gunmen attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul.

There was an hours-long gunfight between the attackers and members of the Afghan special forces.

The same luxury hotel was attacked by Taliban in 2011, leaving 12 dead.