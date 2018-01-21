[The Injustice Blog] Does anyone care if Nabila was converted, or does it only matter because she is a daughter of a traditional leader?

The conversion of Miss Nabila Sanda Galadima from Islam to Christianity which led to the arrest of Engr. Dafup a man she met on a London to Nigeria flight four years ago by the DSS is an unnecessary intervention by the secret police.

By the laws guiding our nation, Nigeria is a secular state and constitutionally every Nigerian has the freedom of worship and the right to practice any religion so far it doesn’t affect the peace and unity of the nation. As a result, for an individual to convert from one religion to another has never been government business rather it’s an individual right and that’s why we have individuals that have converted from one religion to another several times and some later end up as atheist which never elicited any reaction from anyone as they’ve only exercised their right.

This situation came to play in December 2017 when a lady named Amasa Firduas refused to remove her Hijab for her call to bar swearing in ceremony. She was only shoved aside while others were sworn in. Many individuals argued for and against her decision but the fact still remains Nigeria is a secular state which might have even resulted to the dead silence on her case.

It’s now unbelievable and surprising why the DSS would have to arrest a lady for converting from her religion to another. With the myriads of unresolved security challenge in the North East and the Benue killings begging for attention, the DSS is keen on interfering in a private occurrence involving a matured Nigerian.

The lady in question didn’t make a report to the DSS about her conversion which wasn’t forceful by the way or is the DSS doing this because she is a daughter of a traditional ruler which doesn’t mean anything to other Nigerians?

If all security agencies in Nigeria has pursued their work with the same vigoir it applies when pursuing issues relating to the elites, our society would have been crime free. Conversion of Nabila from Islam to Christianity is a private matter which doesn’t deserve the intervention of any security agency and should remain so. The detention of Engr. Dafup is illegal and unconstitutional.