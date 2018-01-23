Entertainment Roundup: Olamide dissects Science Student’s lyrics in new interview as he further clears the air | More stories

Catch up on the biggest entertainment stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept.

Olamide is bent on clearing the air on Science Student

Rapper Olamide sure ruffled feathers with his latest viral track, Science Student and a few people have called for a ban on the song as it seemingly promotes drug abuse.

Following the conversation on the song’s purported message, Olamide has taken off time to dissect the song and its intentions in an interview.

Olamide says he was only trying to pass a subtle message that would impact his generation positively. Watch him here:

Diddy says he’s not beefing with 50 cent and Drake

Hip hop mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is not bothered about 50 cent’s shade! According to him, it doesn’t affect his life.

Diddy appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live and while on the hot seat, Cohen asked him questions on his fight with Drake and 50 Cent.

On his 2014 altercation with Drake, Diddy said, “We squashed it like brothers and men should. It was something that wasn’t really about anything. We moved past it, and our relationship has been great since“.

Meanwhile when asked about 50 cent who recently called him a “fruit biscuit” following his cover feature on XXL Magazine, Diddy expressed little or no concern.

The Bad Boy For Life rapper said “He loves me… I don’t take it seriously. It’s nothing like that. It’s not really a big deal to me. It doesn’t affect my life.” He also suggested that 50 Cent was insecure.

Peter Dinklage says it’s “the perfect time” to end Game of Thrones

We don’t want it to end but it seems one of the people putting in the work on HBO series is done.

Peter Dinklage who plays Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones says “…it’s time. Story-wise, not just for all our lives . . . It’s a perfect time to end it. Sometimes shows stay on a little too long. The jumping-the-shark thing.”

The show’s eighth and final season is currently being filmed and is set to air in 2019 and Dinklage says, “It’s the final season, so it’s a pretty long one. We’re really taking our time with this one.”

Dinklage whose character is currently the hand to Queen Daenerys Targaryen adds, “It’s always the sad part of our business, because you get pockets of great people for short amounts of time and then you have to move on and it’s always heartbreaking”.

Guess whose heart is shattered by GoT’s forthcoming finale? US!