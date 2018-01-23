[The Media Blog] A first look at Linda Ikeji TV’s new reality show “Ajegunle…With Love”

Last year, we filled you in on the slate of upcoming shows on Linda Ikeji TV, the fledgling web platform helmed by renowned blogger Linda Ikeji. The eponymous TV brand is out to make sure there’s something that caters to you by eating into your data with its variety of content. Towing after Oyinbo Wives of Lagos whose structure schlockily replicates ratchet TV, we now have a new reality show on our hands – Ajegunle…With Love.

How exciting. Another fixation on Ajegunle. I can’t wait for this one. The promotional teaser brings the nuanced underbelly of Ajegunle into focus (I hope) and so far revolves around 5 people – Sunny Boy and Valiant both of whom are actively pursuing careers in music while also holding down itinerant jobs in Ajegunle, Jairo who seems to run some kind of bar and is the arguable voice of reason for the group, Lucia who is being actively pursued by secondary school teacher Harris even though it is quite clear even from the trailer that she doesn’t share or reciprocate his affections, Mustapha – and how they navigate the world they are in. It will be interesting to see these lives explored and fully humanised, and not just dangled in front of viewers for cheap entertainment. We’ll see. Check out the teaser below. And, also, I’m rooting for Lucia.

