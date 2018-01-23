The Big 5: Donald Trump signs bill to fund government for three weeks, Olu Falae says herdsmen have been attacking his farm for a while and other top stories

These are stories from Nigeria you should be monitoring today.

A doctor, Idowu Ahmed, has died of Lassa Fever, having started treating a seven-month old baby for the same disease.

The baby died on Friday.

The Nigerian Mission in South Africa says indigenes responsible for the violent attack on Nigerians in Durban and other areas have been apprehended and arraigned in South African Court on Monday.

The Nigerian Consul General in Johannesburg, Godwin Adama said two policemen were arraigned in court and the case was adjourned till Monday, January 29 while the accused were refused bail and remanded in prison custody.

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Olu Falae has said that the Sunday evening fire on his farm at Ilado in Akure North Local Government Area, Ondo was the handiwork of herdsmen.

Falae said, when he received a delegation from the state government, “I don’t know why herdsmen have been attacking my farm. They did it last year; they did the same the year before the last. That is how they burn it every year so that fresh grass can come out for their cattle to eat.

“They attack my oil palm cultivation. The mature oil palm trees that have been bearing fruits to make palm oil have been burnt down.”

The governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom has warned against cattle rustling and attack on Fulani herdsmen in retaliation.

The governor said anyone that rustle cattle and kill Fulani herdsmen would not be spared by law, stressing that the Anti-Grazing Law protected both herdsmen and farmers.

While the fuel queues returned to Lagos and Ogun, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Monday, vowed to build more depots across the country.

And stories from around the world…

US President Donald Trump Monday night, has signed a bill to fund the government for three weeks, following its passage in the Senate and the House.

Congress has agreed to the short-term funding earlier Monday after Senate Republicans provided assurances to Democrats that immigration reform and other issues would be addressed in the near future.

The survivors of the 13-hour long attack on Intercontinental Hotel, Kabul gave traumatic accounts of the incident that took 18 lives, including 14 foreigners.

The siege ended on Sunday with Afghan security forces saying they had killed the last of six Taliban militants who stormed the hotel in suicide vests last Monday night, looking for foreigners and Afghan officials to kill.

More than 150 people were rescued or managed to escape, including 41 foreigners. Eleven of the 14 foreigners killed were pilots and employees of KamAir.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been urging FBI Director Christopher Wray to fire Deputy Director Andrew McCabe but, Wray threatened to resign if McCabe was removed.

The pressure from Sessions is coming after Trump publicly urged Wray to fire McCabe.

Jurgen Klopp’s side Liverpool lost to the Premier League’s bottom club, Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

Alfie Mawson’s goal proved the difference as Swansea recorded a potentially priceless win in their fight against relegation.

A watchdog group made complaints Monday, alleging that a $130,000 payment reportedly made to a pornographic film actress who claims to have had an affair with Trump violated campaign finance laws.

An attorney for Common Cause, Paul Ryan said the alleged payment to Stephanie Clifford (stage name Stormy Daniels) amounted to an in-kind donation to Trump’s presidential campaign that should have been publicly disclosed.

Ryan said the payment appeared to be hush money.

About two thousand Haitians took to the streets protesting Trump’s “shithole” comments.

Trump has since denied using the word to describe Haiti and African countries during a meeting on immigration earlier this month but, his account was contradicted by others who attended the talks.