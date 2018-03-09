Entertainment Roundup: Olamide proposes to his longtime girlfriend | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Olamide proposes to his babymama

YBNL boss, Olamide has proposed to his longtime boyfriend and babymama.

The rapper posted a photo of his babymama, Adebukumi Aisha Suleiman on Snapchat, wishing her a happy birthday.

”Happy birthday Mamito you are more than amazing…to greatness,” he wrote.

In another photo posted by someone, the caption read, “My senior wife…we have a wedding to plan,” and another caption “Olamide proposed to ADE……yaaaaay.”

Selena Gomez suffered complications after kidney transplant

Selena Gomez‘s best friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa says the pop singer narrowly escaped death following the procedure.

In a new interview with W magazine, Raisa discussed the serious health complication Gomez suffered during her kidney transplant last summer, saying she “could have” died.

“Recovery was hard,” she recalled. “I didn’t want to eat, I didn’t want to drink anything. Selena did have a complication, too. A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, ‘I’m really scared.’ My kidney was very active, and when it turned I broke an artery. They had to take her into emergency surgery and get a vein from her leg and build a new artery to keep my kidney in place. She could have died.”