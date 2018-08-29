Entertainment Roundup: Pete Davidson thinks Ariana Grande must be “blind” for accepting his proposal; Davido resumes NYSC | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Singer Davido resumes NYSC

Nigerian music artiste David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has claimed he has begun the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He wrote on Instagram: “ Otondo OBO … #Nysc .. tying up every loose end !”

Read Also: To avoid #OBOGate Adeosun style, Davido resumes NYSC

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 first footage revealed

Lovers of the popular series, “Game of Thrones” got their first look at the upcoming eighth and final season on Sunday.

HBO released a surprise teaser on Sunday. The trailer includes footage from the previous “Game of Thrones” season, as well as a glimpse from the much-anticipated new season that shows Jon Snow (Kit Harington) embracing a steely-eyed Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) at Winterfell.

Taylor Swift honours Aretha Franklin at Detroit concert

Days ahead of Aretha Franklin‘s funeral in her hometown of Detroit, Taylor Swift honored the late Queen of Soul.

On Tuesday, the singer, 28, performed at Detroit’s Ford Field where she asked the sold-out crowd to pay tribute to Franklin with a moment of silence.

“Last week we lost an irreplaceable force. Aretha Franklin did so much for music, she did so much for women’s rights, she did so much for civil rights,” Swift told concertgoers as heard on videos shared by fans on social media.

Pete Davidson talks about his relationship with Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson thinks Ariana Grande must be “blind” for accepting his proposal – he opens up about his relationship with Grande in his cover story for Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood issue.

Weeks into their relationship, Davidson decided to propose to Grande. “We were in bed hanging, after watching a movie. I was like, ‘Will you marry me?’ It was really dope.”

But he really wasn’t sure if she would agree to marry him. “I’m still convinced she’s blind or hit her head really hard,” Davidson says. “Something is going to happen, and she’s going to be like, ‘What the f–k is this thing doing around?’ For right now, it’s rocking.”