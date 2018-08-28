Entertainment Roundup: Simi gets film acting role; Jim Iyke denies arrest report | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Singer, Simi to star in Kunle Afolayan’s upcoming movie, ‘Mokalik’

Simi has been casted with other big names like Femi Adebayo, Ayo Adesanya, Faithia Williams, Lateef Oladimeji.

This was made known by Kunle Afolayan on Instagram: ”It is Official: Simi @symplysimi is featuring in “Mokalik” a Kunle Afolayan film.”

Keystone Bank signs Actress, Funke Akindele as brand ambassador

Keystone Bank signed up popular Nigerian actress, writer and producer, Funke Akindele Bello popularly known as ‘Jenifa’ as its official brand ambassador.

Jim Iyke denies reports of arrest

According to Pulse, the Nigerian actor said: “I am surprised at this news. I am presently seating at the Dana Air office about to board my flight. I missed my flight and when I got to the airport, I wanted to try and see if I could make it because the plane hadn’t gone, they even tried speaking to the pilot but it was late. They had to put me on the next flight.

“My sister just called me to ask this same question because she said her old school friend called her and told she held about my arrest. I have been at the airport for two hours. I don’t know why people will come up with stories like this,” he said.

Ed Sheeran admits he’s married Cherry Seaborn in secret

The singer has confirmed he has married girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, seven months after confirming his engagement.

He was speaking to Access when he strongly hinted that he and Cherry tied the knot.

The interviewer asked Ed: “What about the wedding details? Have you picked a date? Do you know when, do you know where yet?”

Dwayne Johnson records heartfelt message for mum and daughter killed in horror car crash

My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so SO much. I’m trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral. If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that’d mean the world. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/ypr4ZJzMxw — angelo pizarro (@mikkeltweets) August 25, 2018

He added:

Thanks to everyone who’s retweeted and liked. My mom and sister both passed away on Thursday in a horrific car crash and even if Mr. Johnson can’t be reached the outpouring of love means the world ❤️ thank you all so much again pic.twitter.com/YTQtzM3UEk — angelo pizarro (@mikkeltweets) August 26, 2018

The Rock reacts:

Heartfelt show of support from @TheRock to the brothers who lost their mom and sister in the horrible, wrong-way crash on I-805. pic.twitter.com/TXV1Gfgc4y — Brian Shlonsky (@10NewsBrian) August 27, 2018