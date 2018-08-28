Entertainment Roundup: Simi gets film acting role; Jim Iyke denies arrest report | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Singer, Simi to star in Kunle Afolayan’s upcoming movie, ‘Mokalik’

Simi has been casted with other big names like Femi Adebayo, Ayo Adesanya, Faithia Williams, Lateef Oladimeji.

This was made known by Kunle Afolayan on Instagram: ”It is Official: Simi @symplysimi is featuring in “Mokalik” a Kunle Afolayan film.”

It is Official: Simi @symplysimi is featuring in “Mokalik” a Kunle Afolayan film. ‘Jamb Questiom’ crooner, Simisola Ogunleye, aka Simi, has accepted a role in Kunle Afolayan’s coming film, ‘Mokalik’ (Mechanic). The agreement was formalised on Sunday, at the filmmaker’s office, in Lagos. Beaming with smiles, it is obvious that the sonorous singer, who returned with a ‘Yes’ to Afolayan’s Golden Effects’ office after a week of studying the script, cannot wait to make her debut on the big screen. Taking to Instagram minutes later, she shared a voiceless video of herself seated beside Afolayan and flaunting the movie script, with the caption: “@kunleafo and a girl with a script she likes very much.” ‘Mokalik’ (Mechanic) follows the career of an 11-year-old boy, Jaiye, from the middle-class suburbs who spends the day as a lowly apprentice at a mechanic workshop in order to view life from the other side of the tracks. Afolayan says ‘Mokalik’ is a slight departure from the flicks he had shot in the past, adding that there will be two versions of the film; one for the Nigerian market – the other for the international market. Screen-played by Tunde Babalola, inspiration for the story, according to the filmmaker came during his constant visit to the mechanic workshop where he refurbished his much publicised Vintage car (Thunderbird Ford 1965) recently, while the film title, a Yoruba corrupt pronunciation of mechanic is from a scene in one of his late father (Ade Love)’s classic, ‘Taxi Driver’. “Visiting the mechanic workshop after about 15 years opened my eyes to a lot of things that I believe the world should know about our local auto car repairs industry,” he said. Simi will be playing Simi; daughter of a Buka (cafeteria)owner whose character holds a significant part in the movie plot. In the all-Yoruba cast movie, Simi will be acting alongside notable actors like Femi Adebayo, Ayo Adesanya, Faithia Williams, Lateef Oladimeji and comic actors like Wale Akorede (Okunu), Ayo Ogunshina (Papa Lolo) and Dayo Akinpelu (Alabi Yellow). Ire @ayoadesanya @femiadebayosalami @faithiawilliams #film #filmmaking #filmmaker #movie #mokalikthemovie #nollywood #africancinema

A post shared by Kunle Afolayan (@kunleafo) on

Keystone Bank signs Actress, Funke Akindele as brand ambassador

Keystone Bank signed up popular Nigerian actress, writer and producer, Funke Akindele Bello popularly known as ‘Jenifa’ as its official brand ambassador.

Jim Iyke denies reports of arrest 

Jim Iyke (Instagram/jim.iyke)

According to Pulse, the Nigerian actor said: “I am surprised at this news. I am presently seating at the Dana Air office about to board my flight. I missed my flight and when I got to the airport, I wanted to try and see if I could make it because the plane hadn’t gone, they even tried speaking to the pilot but it was late. They had to put me on the next flight.

“My sister just called me to ask this same question because she said her old school friend called her and told she held about my arrest. I have been at the airport for two hours. I don’t know why people will come up with stories like this,” he said.

Ed Sheeran admits he’s married Cherry Seaborn in secret

The singer has confirmed he has married girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, seven months after confirming his engagement.

He was speaking to Access when he strongly hinted that he and Cherry tied the knot.

The interviewer asked Ed: “What about the wedding details? Have you picked a date? Do you know when, do you know where yet?”

Dwayne Johnson records heartfelt message for mum and daughter killed in horror car crash

A heartwarming story of togetherness has come from one of absolute tragedy. The Rock granted a fan’s wish for a heartfelt message for his mum’s funeral after she was killed in an accident last week when a YouTuber intentionally drove his car into oncoming traffic, killing himself along with the mother and daughter.

He added:

The Rock reacts:

