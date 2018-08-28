The Joy Masterclass debuts in London

Chude Jideonwo, Seun Awolowo, others to teach on flourishing and joy

Joy, Inc., the benefit corporation focused on building happier, flourishing Africans is set to hold the first London edition of The Joy Masterclass on Saturday, 15 September, 2018 at the London Business School.

The Joy Masterclass, which has been taught in 5 cities across 3 countries, is an intense class administered for individuals, teams, and leaders that weave the confluence of thinking and research about happiness, human flourishing and resilience – across Psychology, Economics, Divinity, and Philosophy – into practical lessons, habits, and tools that help participants transform their thinking, attitudes, and actions.

Teaching at the Joy Masterclass is Chude Jideonwo, founder of Joy, Inc. and 2017 Yale World Fellow.

Prior to founding Joy, Inc., Chude had been a Forbes 30 Under 30 honouree, a CNBC Young Business Leader of the Year winner, and Adjunct Faculty at the Pan Atlantic University. He led the African media group, RED for 13 years achieving 100 percent team retention, a 94 percent trust rate, and 96 percent joy rate in his last year; while working on national elections and social movements in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Liberia. He writes a daily newsletter at TheDailyVulnerable.com.

Sharing on the panel at the masterclass is London-based entrepreneur, speaker and founder of Still Dapper, Dr. Sheun David-Onamusi, well known for training individuals and organisations on building trust, valuing excellence, and redefining success through the Redefine Success Conference in London and Lagos.

Other panelists are Amara Kanu, fitness coach, health advocate, and founder of AK Healthy, a platform that encourages others through her journey to reclaim, sustain, and maintain a healthy body and mind through fitness while leading a positive lifestyle; and Seun Awolowo, founder of Teach a Girl Nigeria and creator of the 3-D Living Empowerment movement, which helps women hold themselves accountable to the three pillars of earning, dreaming, and sharing.

Intending participants can register for The Joy Masterclass London by visiting register.joyinc.xyz.

 

