The Big 5: Nothing will be spared to bring Leah Sharibu home – Presidency; PDP demands response from Buhari on Trump’s ‘lifeless’ comment | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Leah Sharibu, the only Christian and last among the abducted 110 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe, yet to be released from the captivity of Boko Haram has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to save her.

A 35 second audio recording in Hausa and picture obtained by The Cable, revealed that the 15-year old is still alive amidst speculations on her fate.

I am Leah Sharibu, the girl that was abducted in GGSS Dapchi. I am calling on the government and people of goodwill to intervene to get me out of my current situation,” she said.

“I also plead to the members of the public to help my mother, my father, my younger brother and relatives. Kindly help me out of my predicament. I am begging you to treat me with compassion, I am calling on the government, particularly, the president to pity me and get me out of this serious situation. Thank you,” the audio revealed.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has on Monday said the Presidency is aware of the audio recording by Leah Sharibu appealing to the government to rescue her.

According to a message he posted on his Twitter handle, he noted that the Department of State Services (DSS) was investigating the clip and the Federal Government will work on the outcome of the investigation.

“In dealing with terrorists, nothing is too trivial. For President Buhari, nothing will be spared in bringing all our girls home. He will not rest until all of them are freed,” he added.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described United States President, Donald Trump’s alleged statement that President Muhammadu Buhari is “lifeless” as an international embarrassment not only to Nigerians but to the nation as well.

In a statement signed by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan,on Monday, the party said it had strong reservations on the reported comment, adding that “had the president not cheapened the exalted office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by his woeful outing during his visit to the United States, President Trump would not have had the opportunity to assess his level of incompetence and make such an embarrassing statement about him.”

The PDP further demanded a response from the Buhari Presidency and the US White House.

The United Kingdom has reported that it returned to the government of Nigeria, £70 million recovered from a Nigerian who was convicted of fraud by an Italian court, adding that more funds would be repatriated.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Paul Arkwright, who disclosed this in Abuja, noted that a portion of the fund which has been in the UK was returned recently from the UK to Nigeria, but stressed that his country was working with the Nigerian government to accelerate the legal process of returning the looted money.

“The British government has no intention of keeping one kobo of Nigerian funds in the UK. It all must come back to Nigeria,” he said.

The National Broadcasting Commission on Monday said it would shut down radio and television stations owing the commission licensing fees totalling N4.3 billion.

Director-General, Is’haq Modibbo Kawu in disclosing this at a news briefing in Lagos after a meeting with the stakeholders in the broadcasting industry, said that any broadcasting station that failed to come up with a payment plan before September 15 would be shut down.

“Especially because we know that a lot of them are targeting elections and the money they will make.

“We will make it impossible for them to make that money because if they do not pay their licensing fees, then they have no right to enjoy any freebies from elections,” he said.