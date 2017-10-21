EPL Roundup: Manchester City move five points clear at the top | Chelsea overcome Watford threat | Other results

Huddersfield defeat Manchester United 2-1

Manchester United’s impressive run was smeared on Saturday by Huddersfield after putting two past the Red Devils.

Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre took advantage of first-half errors as the Terriers beat United for the first time since 1952.

Rashford’s only strike however could not save Manchester United from defeat.

Chelsea overcomes Watford’s threat

Defending champions Chelsea came from behind in a thrilling 4-2 win against Watford .

Antonio Conte’s side trailed 2-1 before substitute Michy Batshuayi (2) and Cesar Azpilicueta lifted the Blues above Watford into fourth.

Manchester City continue to hold first position

Manchester City moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League after recording a 3-0 home win against Burnley.

Sergio Aguero tucked in a first-half penalty to equal Eric Brook’s tally of 177 before City.

Leicester gets an away win at Swansea

Leicester under Michael Appleton began with a 2-1 win at Swansea.

Federico Fernandez’s own goal and a strike from Shinji Okazaki lifted the 2015-16 champions to 13th, despite Swans defender Alfie Mawson pulling a goal back with more than half an hour to play.