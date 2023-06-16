Essence Film Festival Shines Spotlight on Nollywood with ‘Nigeria Day’ Celebration

The Essence Film Festival in New Orleans has announced its lineup, and this year, Nollywood will take the spotlight with an entire day dedicated to Nigerian filmmakers, storytellers, and actors.

Thanks to the efforts of Toyosi Etim-Effiong from That Good Media, a partnership has been formed to bring ‘Nigeria Day’ to the festival.

Expressing the significance of this day, Etim-Effiong stated, “Essence Film Festival attracts the best of the best in Hollywood, and having Africa be a part of it is a step in the right direction. We know that Africa is rich in stories, and a lot of these stories are globally relatable and should be on more global platforms. Nollywood is the second-largest film industry in the world, and in this era of inclusion, diversity, and representation, its titles should be found on all content platforms worldwide. Through Nigeria Day at Essence, we are giving the rest of the world a glimpse into our world and, invariably, our stories. We hope that this collaboration sparks flames of cultural exchange between Nollywood and the rest of the world.”

Distinguished Nollywood delegates, including Richard Mofe Damijo, Stella Damasus, Daniel Etim Effiong, and more, will participate in various activities throughout the day. Nigeria Day, along with Africa House, will be held on July 1, 2023.

Nigeria Day aims to facilitate important conversations that impact the industry, fostering relationships and creating platforms for Nigerian talents in the film industry. Discussions will revolve around promoting diversity, unlocking untapped talent, driving economic development, facilitating cultural exchange, and empowering African filmmakers.

The event serves as an investment in the future of cinema, enriching the global film landscape with fresh perspectives and narratives. The lineup for the day includes panel sessions covering topics such as ‘Creating and Promoting Globally Relatable Content’ and ‘How to Partner with Nollywood.’ Movie screenings, fireside chats, and an after-party dubbed the “Nollywood House Party” featuring DJ Obi, will round off the day’s events.

The Essence Festival of Culture, held annually in New Orleans, Louisiana, celebrates African-American culture and music. Since its inception in 1995, the festival has grown to become one of the largest events of its kind in the United States.