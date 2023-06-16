Peter Obi Still the Best Candidate for Nigeria – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed his belief that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential election, remains the candidate that Nigeria needs.

Despite the declaration of Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obasanjo stands by his endorsement of Obi.

During a recent conversation with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Obasanjo reiterated his conviction that Peter Obi is the best candidate for the current state of Nigeria. Despite the outcome of the election, which saw Tinubu emerge as the president, Obasanjo believes that Obi embodies the qualities and vision necessary for the country’s progress.

“For the Nigeria that I believe we need to have at this point in time, Peter Obi is still the best candidate,” he said.

When asked about his greatest legacy, the former president humbly acknowledged that his most significant achievement was the grace and kindness he received from God during his time on earth.

Following the declaration of Tinubu’s victory, several opposition parties, including the LP and Peter Obi, initiated legal actions to challenge the electoral process and question the legitimacy of the election. These legal battles shed light on the opposition’s dissatisfaction and concerns surrounding the fairness of the election.