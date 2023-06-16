President Bola Tinubu Meets with Former Niger Delta Agitator Asari Dokubo

President Bola Tinubu is currently holding a meeting with Alhaji Asari Dokubo, a prominent Niger Delta leader and former leader of agitations in the oil-rich region. While the specific agenda of the meeting is unclear, it is believed that Dokubo’s participation is part of President Tinubu’s ongoing consultations with opinion leaders from the Niger Delta.

In his recent engagements, President Tinubu has reiterated his commitment to addressing crude oil theft in the country. He has held meetings with key figures from the region, including Chief Timi Alaibe, the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and Dr. Dakuku Peterside, the former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

During a recent meeting with security chiefs in the country, President Tinubu emphasized that he will not tolerate oil theft. He charged leaders of all security agencies to collaborate and work towards addressing security challenges, including terrorism, insurgency, banditry, oil theft, sea robbery, piracy, and other threats to national peace.

Tinubu also expressed his intention to undertake reforms in the country’s security architecture and focus on tackling issues related to oil theft.

The meeting with Asari Dokubo is seen as part of President Tinubu’s efforts to engage with key stakeholders in the Niger Delta region and explore collaborative solutions to address the challenges facing the region, including the issue of oil theft.