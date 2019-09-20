Etinosa Yvonne emerges winner of 2019 Access Bank Art X prize

Budding documentary photographer, Etinosa Yvonne, has been announced as winner of the highly-coveted 2019 Access Bank Art X prize during the official launch of the event held at Milki, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Her winning project addresses the coping mechanisms of survivors of terrorism and violent conflict, drawing attention to the unspoken realities experienced by trauma victims in Nigeria.

Access Bank has a long and rich history of supporting the creative industry in Nigeria, and this was reiterated by the Bank’s Group Head, Communications and Eternal Affairs, Amaechi Okobi who said, “Following the success of last year’s Prize, it is wonderful to see over double the number of applications in 2019. Access Bank remains committed to the patronage of the art sector in Nigeria, and it is our goal to support and impact emerging artists in Nigeria, through the Prize. The quality of Yvonne Etinosa’s work is a testament to the potential of emerging artists in Nigeria, aided by a platform like the Access Bank ART X Prize.”

Etinosa Yvonne will receive the prize winnings of N 1,500,000; a three-month residency at Gasworks London in 2020 and a solo booth presentation at Art X Lagos 2020, courtesy of Access Bank.

The founder and CEO, Tokini Peterside commended Access Bank for its role in creating opportunities for artists saying, “Access Bank and Art-X have moved beyond just being partners, to becoming co-creators of the leading arts prize and opportunity for emerging artists in Nigeria. The Bank has always believed in our vision and continue to support our remarkable journey.”

The other finalists, Ayomitunde Adeleke, Christopher Nelson Obuh, Peter Okotorn and Yadichinma Ukoha-Kalu will also be exhibiting at this year’s edition of the ARTX Lagos, scheduled to hold from Friday, 1 November to Sunday, 3 November, 2019 at the Federal Palace in Victoria Island.