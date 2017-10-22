EU denies “favouring” Buhari over other candidates in the 2015 election

The European Union (EU) has denied aiding President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2015 presidential election.
- The former chief observer of the 2015 EU Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) and member of the European Parliament, Santiago Fisas said this in Abuja on Sunday while making a clarification on EU assessment of the 2015 elections.
- Fisas said the EU was more interested in deepening democracy and the electoral process than who emerged as the President.
- “The international community is not in favour of any candidate above others,’’ he said.
- “The election was done in a proper way and I praise former President Goodluck Jonathan for accepting defeat.”
- Fisas said the mission was in Nigeria to assess the present electoral reform process and the extent to which previous EU Election Observation Mission recommendations had been addressed.
- He commended the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) for what it described as its increasing initiatives, including an improved continuous voter registration and the merging of accreditation and voting process for off-cycle elections.
- The mission head, however, identified areas (provisions empowering INEC to sanction campaign violations, increase transparency in the publication of results and reinforce policies to better integrate women and youth into political life) of failures which he said required urgent attention.
