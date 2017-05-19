Even in death she was betrayed | Iyabo Ojo speaks on Moji Olaiya’s deathbed picture

by Omoleye Omoruyi

As Nigerian actress, Moji Olaiya is being mourned, a picture of her on her deathbed was published on social media, but another actress, Iyabo Ojo, has reacted rather angrily to such picture.

Writing on her Instagram page, she noted that ‘it is callous of whoever’ posted the picture and that the person who took the picture must have been a friend.

She wrote, “dying is a private moment and it is very callous of whoever was with her to have snapped that picture of her on her death bed…. That person must have been somebody she trusted but alas!!! Even in DEATH she was BETRAYED!!!

“@mojisolaabikeade You have been BETRAYED pls pls pls we begging u all in d name of God, most especially our dear bloggers, stop posting pictures of her corpse, pls use her life pictures if u most, remember her teenage daughter & mum, plssss take it down plsss, thanks. bless us all, odun o jinu si ra”.