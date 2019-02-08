Article

Everyone on Twitter came together to amplify #JusticeForRapeInNigeria and it was beautiful

Despite our current tumultuous political atmosphere, a majority of people on Twitter were riled up by the rape report that had been trending this week wherein two ”Lekki Big Boys” Don Chima George and Razak Oluwaseun Oke had drugged a 23-yr-old woman they met at a club, then took her to Don Chima’s father’s hotel and took turns in raping her. They filmed their violent, disgusting act on their phones. Subsequently, the victim gained consciousness and called her brother, who promptly got the rapists arrested and detained.

Well, until yesterday. News broke out that Don Chima and Razak had been released, thanks to the strings Don Chima’s father pulled on account of his wealth and class. Also promptly, the rape victim and her brother were thrown in jail but later released. Everyone on Twitter, including myself, was following @KingNelo2 as she supplied updates and galvanised many into action, which gave rise to #JusticeForRapeInNigeria.

Almost immediately Twitter devolved into a protest zone as the hashtag gained momentum, revolving around the corruptible justice system in Nigeria and how it continues to fail rape victims, especially women. I don’t have the statistics for sure but I know that the rape epidemic in Nigeria has been on the increase, splashed gorily in the dailies where women of all ages are victims of rape. Also, there are cases that go unreported. That said, we can’t talk about rape without addressing rape culture, the attitudes, beliefs and behaviours that enable rape to thrive, instilled in us at a young, formative age. Sayings like ”Boys will be boys” or not believing victims of sexual assault embolden perpetrators to continue to rape and leaves the issue untackled.

Also, putting the onus on women to avoid getting raped instead of telling men not to rape shows how our society protects men and discourages accountability on their part. #JusticeForRapeInNigeria is another indication that social media can be a force for good, even with rigged justice system.

 

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo February 7, 2019

Foremost Digital Marketing Agency DottsMediaHouse (DMH) unveils the first-ever Influencer Marketing Report in Nigeria

Nigerian leading digital agency, Dotts Media House has released the first ever Influencer Marketing Report in Nigeria. The maiden edition ...

Bernard Dayo February 4, 2019

Davido talks Afrobeats and a future career in politics on UK’s Channel 4

Piggybacking off Davido‘s sold out London show at the 02 Arena, which buzzed on social media two weeks ago and ...

Bernard Dayo February 4, 2019

The Voice South Africa is back and we already have our favourites!

The third season of The Voice SA is back after a year hiatus and I have to say that I ...

Bernard Dayo February 3, 2019

Anthony Joshua shows the Nigerian spirit in brand new Glo commercial ‘It’s In Our Blood’

On Friday, world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua was unveiled as the star of Globacom’s new commercial held in ...

Bernard Dayo February 2, 2019

Nigerians are dragging ‘Mr Aye Dee’ for tweeting that an internet shutdown during the elections would combat fake news

Mr Aye Dee, the political analyst whose real name is Mukhtar Alexander Dan’Iyan and can be remembered for getting Google to ...

Bernard Dayo January 29, 2019

‘MTV Shuga: Down South’ is back for a new season with a gqom-inspired teaser that will make you dance

MTV Shuga: Down South, which premiered on March 17, 2017 and shot in South Africa, was one of the darkest seasons ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail