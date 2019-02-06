Article

Today’s Noisemakers: Kaylah Oniwo, Elnathan John, King Nelo, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Bants or no bants, this is disgusting.

So??

OK, whatever.

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Chude Jideonwo February 2, 2019

The fear of sadness | The Daily Vulnerable

When I posted on social media in December about feeling sadly and barely avoiding the pit of depression, I was ...

Chinedu Okafor December 31, 2018

#YNaija2018Review: Serena Williams’ outburst, Tiger Woods return, Luka Modrić ends the Ronaldo/Messi duoploy… See the top 10 sporting moments of 2018

2018, like every other year, has been one of cheers and woes, and in the world of sports, it’s no ...

Bernard Dayo December 28, 2018

Abba Makama’s ‘Green White Green’ has now been added to the Harvard University Student Library

Abba Makama’s feature film Green White Green has now been successfully catalogued into the Harvard University Student Library, under the ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq December 24, 2018

Just In: Saraki urges Buhari to direct release of Deji Adeyanju

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the release of rights activist ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq November 15, 2018

ICYMI: Mimiko makes U-turn, drops ZLP Presidential ticket for Senate

Two term Governor of Ondo and Presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has has formally ...

Bernard Dayo November 2, 2018

Yellow Dot screens its first movie ‘Onidiri,’ a tale about wives of Fulani nomads and hairdressing

Talent management and content creation company, Yellow Dot, recently screened its debut project Onidiri at a premiere in IMAX Film ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail