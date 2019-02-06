Article

The Late 5: ASUU, FG to hold reconciliatory meeting; 410, 000 IDPs to vote in Borno camps – INEC | Other top stories

Here are stories that drove conversation today:

410, 000 IDPs to vote in Borno camps – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday said 409,813 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from eight local government areas of Borno State would be casting their votes in camps within and outside Maiduguri, the state capital. The REC made this known at an interactive session organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) for election officials, civil society organisations, political parties, and journalists.

ASUU, FG to hold reconciliatory meeting

The federal government and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities will hold a reconciliatory meeting on Thursday in an effort to resolve issues that led to the ongoing strike called by ASUU. ASUU president, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, said at the end of the last meeting held at the Ministry of Labour and Employment that there was an agreement to adjourn until Thursday after the leadership of the ASUU must have met other members to discuss the new government position of its demands.

Elections: INEC lists 13,637 corps members as adhoc staff in Lagos

Mohammed Momoh, Lagos State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Wednesday said that the scheme had mobilised 13,637 corps members as INEC ad hoc staff for the 2019 general election. Momoh made the disclosure while addressing corps members at the Ikeja Local Government Secretariat ahead of their participation in the 2019 general elections.

I did not call for violence – El-Rufai

Following massive reactions that greeted his statement, Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has clarified his comments, saying the reactions that followed his comments were false outrage, which he said must stop. In a statement he issued through his media aide, Samuel Aruwan, El-Rufai insisted that his comments were not call for violence, but a powerful defense of Nigeria’s sovereignty.

El-Rufai said he merely stood up for Nigeria’s dignity in the wake of those who would traduce their country and reduce it to the status of a colony in their vain quest for power.

PDP threatens to pull out of peace accord

Nigeria’s main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has threatened to pull out of the peace accord signed by the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar ahead of the general elections. The party made this known via a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

 

Tags: , , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 6, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 6th of February

Follow the links to read the stories on YNaija:       El-Rufai replies critics on his alleged call to ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 6, 2019

El-Rufai replies critics on his alleged call to violence

Following the outrage that have greeted the statement by Governor Nasir El-Rufai when he appeared on NTA’s Tuesday Night Live that any ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 6, 2019

NNPC to commence search for oil and gas in Benue – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will soon commence drilling for a deeper search ...

Bernard Dayo February 6, 2019

Feel the election season and watch Ayo Ayoola in ‘If I Am President’ premiering on AIT this Friday

Election season in Nigeria is in full force. On social media, it’s inescapable with political debates being shaped by dramas ...

Bernard Dayo February 6, 2019

The Big 5: ASUU conducts referendum on strike; Ambode presents 2019 budget of N852.316 billion to Lagos Assembly | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Nigerian government present licenses to four new private universities The National ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 5, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 5th of February

Follow the link to read the story on YNaija:   The Big 5: Boko Haram attacks Adamawa town; 71 retired ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail