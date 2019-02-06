The Late 5: ASUU, FG to hold reconciliatory meeting; 410, 000 IDPs to vote in Borno camps – INEC | Other top stories

Here are stories that drove conversation today:

410, 000 IDPs to vote in Borno camps – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday said 409,813 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from eight local government areas of Borno State would be casting their votes in camps within and outside Maiduguri, the state capital. The REC made this known at an interactive session organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) for election officials, civil society organisations, political parties, and journalists.

ASUU, FG to hold reconciliatory meeting

The federal government and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities will hold a reconciliatory meeting on Thursday in an effort to resolve issues that led to the ongoing strike called by ASUU. ASUU president, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, said at the end of the last meeting held at the Ministry of Labour and Employment that there was an agreement to adjourn until Thursday after the leadership of the ASUU must have met other members to discuss the new government position of its demands.

Elections: INEC lists 13,637 corps members as adhoc staff in Lagos

Mohammed Momoh, Lagos State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Wednesday said that the scheme had mobilised 13,637 corps members as INEC ad hoc staff for the 2019 general election. Momoh made the disclosure while addressing corps members at the Ikeja Local Government Secretariat ahead of their participation in the 2019 general elections.

I did not call for violence – El-Rufai

Following massive reactions that greeted his statement, Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has clarified his comments, saying the reactions that followed his comments were false outrage, which he said must stop. In a statement he issued through his media aide, Samuel Aruwan, El-Rufai insisted that his comments were not call for violence, but a powerful defense of Nigeria’s sovereignty.

El-Rufai said he merely stood up for Nigeria’s dignity in the wake of those who would traduce their country and reduce it to the status of a colony in their vain quest for power.

PDP threatens to pull out of peace accord

Nigeria’s main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has threatened to pull out of the peace accord signed by the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar ahead of the general elections. The party made this known via a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday, in Abuja.