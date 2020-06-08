Everything that happened on Twitter while you were asleep

Twitter Asleep

It is safe to say that on the streets of Twitter, there isn’t anything that is not discussed; and over the week, there has been a lot of attention towards a lot of social injustices and every section of Twitter got involved in the trend that addressed several of these issues. From the rape allegations that were discussed in the Twitter courtroom, to the stance against police brutality and call for equality by equalist, it was one very engaging week on Twitter.

However, in a new trend that followed this morning, people are drawing attention to some activities that happened while Nigeria Twitter was asleep.

The asleep trend appears once in a while and from everything it stands for, these are series of activities and stories Twitter users make up for anyone who was awake at that time, those who wake up to the trend often jump on it and share a few of what they have also missed.

The trend also poses to explore some topics related to sex and sexual fantasies of those who followed the trend as many users talked about sex and what the TL Asleep trend meant to them in their tweets which came with adult images and videos.

A trend like this will also, of course, draw the attention of moralists and those who believe that sex and sexual content should not be put on display for all to see. Those who were up at that time, pointed out Bible verses backing their claims as they rebuked those who were well invested in the trend.

Some people also used the trend to talk about their businesses and also grow their social network as many have reported that the asleep trend also helps them connect with people who share similar interests with them on Twitter.

Waking up to this trend, some users also shared what other important things people may have missed while they were asleep. Some users drew attention to the shocking rise of the coronavirus number of cases in Abia State, topping Lagos State in a single report.

They also drew attention on the fact that the Abia State Governor had earlier said that the virus can not harm anyone from Abia State because they are mentioned in the Bible, while he himself has contracted the virus. The Asleep trend is one trend that has opened up conversations about sex and morality as many users have already flagged the trend as ‘Just For Fun.’

 

 

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor June 7, 2020

Diezani Alison-Madueke continues to wax strong despite being a wanted woman

If you wish to speak about corruption in Africa, especially in Nigeria, you may end up writing an entire book ...

Michael Isaac June 6, 2020

Is it possible to live and survive, earning 30K in Lagos?

A few years ago (Many few years ago, in fact), 30,000 Naira may have sounded like a big deal and ...

Michael Isaac June 6, 2020

‘Why did we even celebrate Gaddafi’s death?’ | Tweeps revisit progress of Libya after leader’s demise

Twitter has become one place to talk about anything from politics to social issues and many users who use it ...

Michael Isaac June 6, 2020

Nigerian, Ralph visited a ‘Twitter date’ in Uganda and it ended in tears for one party

On many occasions, social media has been used as a tool to share personal stories that many people can relate ...

Chinedu Okafor June 5, 2020

People want change and they are calling for a new World Order

Want to know why everyone is talking about the new world? Well its simple, with all that is happening people ...

Michael Isaac June 5, 2020

The ‘Igbo’ trend on Twitter is another trend challenging the status quo

There are certain things that many people have come to terms within Nigeria when it concerns other tribes that aren’t ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail