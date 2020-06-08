Everything that happened on Twitter while you were asleep

It is safe to say that on the streets of Twitter, there isn’t anything that is not discussed; and over the week, there has been a lot of attention towards a lot of social injustices and every section of Twitter got involved in the trend that addressed several of these issues. From the rape allegations that were discussed in the Twitter courtroom, to the stance against police brutality and call for equality by equalist, it was one very engaging week on Twitter.

However, in a new trend that followed this morning, people are drawing attention to some activities that happened while Nigeria Twitter was asleep.

You girls did amazing on tonight’s Tl asleep 😘😘. Let me go and subscribe for midnight data plan there’s no need for daylight Twitter again — Aros (@Damii_aros) June 8, 2020

The asleep trend appears once in a while and from everything it stands for, these are series of activities and stories Twitter users make up for anyone who was awake at that time, those who wake up to the trend often jump on it and share a few of what they have also missed.

TL Asleep is porn!! — #Fareed100k (@hauwa_farouk) June 8, 2020

Babcock student and you followed graduates to do "TL asleep"???? Don't worry your parents will soon receive letter from your Dean. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) June 8, 2020

The trend also poses to explore some topics related to sex and sexual fantasies of those who followed the trend as many users talked about sex and what the TL Asleep trend meant to them in their tweets which came with adult images and videos.

Tl asleep is just another porn site pic.twitter.com/RsjTrlElFL — Kong 🦍 (@laolukong) June 8, 2020

A trend like this will also, of course, draw the attention of moralists and those who believe that sex and sexual content should not be put on display for all to see. Those who were up at that time, pointed out Bible verses backing their claims as they rebuked those who were well invested in the trend.

In the near future, a big opportunity may come knocking but your TL sleep nudity could just stand in your way. Well well you played yourself 🙂. — Qadri (@longlivefola) June 8, 2020

tl asleep? y'all need to cleanse fr pic.twitter.com/RqIqDeO6YU — nwa_FUTO🦁™ (@lynusmezie) June 8, 2020

If you know you’re applying for jobs and you put your real twitter handle and you’re doing ‘tl asleep’ idc, but you’re an idiot — ✩ Hita ✩ (@ebehita_o) June 8, 2020

TL Asleep?

You Won't Retweet This Cos It's The Word Of God??

You Won't Follow Me Cos I Posted The Word Of God?? pic.twitter.com/FlgptLoMz7 — Nungua Uchiha🕊️ Winter❄️ Soldier🌹 (@I_Am_Winter) June 8, 2020

Tl asleep? Nobody really knows how much anyone else is hurting. We could be standing next to someone who is completely broken and we'd never know. So, be kind always. With yourself, and others. — Asmwah (@asmwah7) June 8, 2020

Some people also used the trend to talk about their businesses and also grow their social network as many have reported that the asleep trend also helps them connect with people who share similar interests with them on Twitter.

Waking up to this trend, some users also shared what other important things people may have missed while they were asleep. Some users drew attention to the shocking rise of the coronavirus number of cases in Abia State, topping Lagos State in a single report.

"Abia is the only state mentioned in the bible, we have a promise from God that COVID-19 will not harm us" – Okezie Ikpeazu 22/3/20 Fast forward to 8/6/20👇 'Okezie Ikpeazu tests +ve for COVID-19, goes into isolation' God works in mysterious ways, somebody shout Hallelujah!!! — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) June 8, 2020

They also drew attention on the fact that the Abia State Governor had earlier said that the virus can not harm anyone from Abia State because they are mentioned in the Bible, while he himself has contracted the virus. The Asleep trend is one trend that has opened up conversations about sex and morality as many users have already flagged the trend as ‘Just For Fun.’