Ex-Deputy Governor of Lagos State vows to renounce citizenship ahead of Tinubu’s inauguration

Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, has announced that she is in the process of renouncing her Nigerian citizenship following the election of Bola Tinubu as President-elect. Ojikutu made this known during a press briefing at her Lagos residence, saying that the process would be completed before May 29.

Ojikutu stated that she had made her intentions clear before the presidential elections, and although people had called her to assure her that Tinubu would not do anything wrong, she had been ostracized and humiliated in places where she should have been honored due to her disagreement with Tinubu. As a result, she said she would not hold a Nigerian passport with Tinubu as President.

According to Ojikutu, she is working with her lawyers to find a new nation where she can stay and live for the rest of her life. She expressed her desire for a simple place and not America or the United Kingdom.

Despite being a former public office holder, Ojikutu stated that she was no longer proud of the state of the nation. She called the National Assembly system too expensive for Nigeria and expressed her dissatisfaction with the way the country’s natural resources were being managed. She also criticized those who boast of their political status, saying that people who have served the nation faithfully are unhappy at the turn of events.

Ojikutu encouraged those who were not satisfied with the outcome of the elections to challenge the process in court, and she called for transparency in the handling of cases at the election tribunal. She also criticized the situation whereby those challenging the election process were being threatened with treason, stating that it would make the situation messier.